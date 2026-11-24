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The Next VW Golf R Could Have Two Types Of Boost

Volkswagen's hot hatch will reportedly gain a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and electric supercharger to meet Euro 7 rules.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 24, at 10:32am ET

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New emissions regulations in Europe are forcing automakers to adapt. At Volkswagen, that means installing a new engine in the Golf R if it wants to keep selling the high-performance hatch.

Reinhold Ivenz, the head of Volkswagen R, confirmed to Auto Express that the Golf R will “change in the middle of next year with Euro 7 [emission standards].” The VW will likely get VW’s EA888 evo5 engine, which adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an electric supercharger to the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

In the new T-Roc R, the engine produces 329 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, identical to the current Golf R. The T-Roc's engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with all-wheel drive.

The Benefits

Volkswagen T-Roc R Engine

Photo by: Volkswagen

No extra power and extra weight seem like a hindrance, but Ivenz says the added hardware has performance benefits. Ivenz told the publication:

‘It’s progress because we have more power from zero [rpm], and thanks to dynamic start, it’s [also] quicker than the old version.’

In the new T-Roc R, max torque is available at 1,900 rpm, 100 rpm less than the current Golf R. If VW installs this engine in the hatchback, it should feel more responsive, with a zero-to-60 time in the low- to mid-4.0-second range.

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Will The American Golf R Hybrid?

It’s unclear if Volkswagen plans to put the engine in the Golf R it sells in the United States. Motor1 reached out to the automaker for more information.

The updated Golf R in Europe will be on sale by the end of next year to comply with Europe's new regulations. The next-generation Golf is not expected to debut until the end of the decade.

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Source: Auto Express

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