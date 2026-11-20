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2027 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition Hops Into The US As A Retro Special

It gets plenty of goodies, but the stick is still missing.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 20, at 1:47am ET

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Good news: Volkswagen is reviving the Rabbit nameplate for a special version of the 2027.5 Golf GTI. The US-market model pays tribute to the original Rabbit, which helped introduce the Golf to American buyers, adding a distinctive look and several desirable equipment upgrades.

The most obvious change is the Dark Moss Green Metallic paint. If it looks familiar, it's because VW borrowed it from Europe's Golf GTI Edition 50 to give the hot hatch a different personality. The company has gone with an extensive black treatment, replacing the usual red accents with black details on the grille, headlights, wheels, mirror caps, and roof. A chrome Rabbit emblem on the tailgate provides a nostalgic finishing touch, while the black badges are lifted from the Golf R Black Edition.

Mind you, the special edition also gets more than a few cosmetic tweaks. VW borrowed some equipment from the more expensive GTI versions, including 19-inch wheels and summer tires instead of the all-season rubber fitted to the entry-level GTI S. More importantly, the Rabbit Edition comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive damping, adding another layer of adjustability to the suspension.

2027 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition

Photo by: Volkswagen

Inside, the special edition features ArtVelours upholstery inspired by the Golf GTI Clubsport, yet another hot hatch special America missed out on. The upgrades make the Rabbit Edition more than just another appearance package, although VW hasn't reinvented the mechanical recipe.

Under the hood, buyers get the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The standard US-market Golf GTI develops 241 hp and is paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Sorry, the manual gearbox isn't coming back.

VW hasn't announced any additional power for the Rabbit Edition, so the appeal is primarily its distinctive styling and upgraded chassis equipment from higher-end versions. For now, America still isn't getting the Clubsport or the GTE plug-in hybrid, and we can only dream of the wagon coming back. The latter still comes as an R model in Europe, and for many, that would be the ideal Golf.

2027 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition

Photo by: Volkswagen

Could This Be The Last Special Edition Built In Wolfsburg?

There's another reason why the Rabbit Edition deserves attention. It could end up being one of the final special editions of the Golf GTI assembled in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen plans to move production of the combustion-powered Golf to Puebla, Mexico, in 2027 as it prepares its German headquarters to focus more on EVs.

The factory switch could also allow VW to make further changes to the aging eighth-generation Golf. The Mk8 received its facelift in early 2024, but another round of updates wouldn't be entirely surprising if the model remains on sale well into the next decade. A second facelift could bring revised styling and technology, but there's one interior change we'd particularly like to see: more physical buttons.

VW has already started listening to customer feedback, bringing back conventional steering wheel buttons and adding physical controls in newer models. Hopefully, the next iteration of the Golf follows suit. The current touchscreen-heavy approach isn't exactly ideal when you're trying to adjust something while driving enthusiastically.

2027 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition

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Source: Volkswagen

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The Golf GTI Rabbit Edition Is US-Only

In the meantime, the Rabbit Edition is scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the second quarter of 2027, with pricing still under wraps. However, we can make an educated guess. It'll cost more than the $36,230 VW is asking for the S, but less than the $40,420 it charges for the SE.

Before it hits dealers, you have until November 29 to check it out at the Los Angeles Auto Show. If you can't make it, VW will display the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition at Motoring Coffee in West LA from November 30 to December 4 and at the South OC Cars and Coffee on December 5.

More About The Golf:

The Strange Reason The Golf GTI Had A Golf Ball Shifter

Volkswagen Boss Tells Workers It 'Can't Afford' An Electric Version Of Its Most Important Car

Volkswagen Revisits The Golf GTI With Three Times More Cylinders Than Seats

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Isn't Going Anywhere: 'Definitely Into the 2030s'

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