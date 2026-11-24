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Volkswagen Launches Mass-Market Vehicle-to-Grid Charging, Letting EV Owners Earn Money

Volkswagen's Elli launches a European-only BiDi Charger that pays plug-in bonuses, with a separate Vehicle-to-Home system planned for 2027.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 4:50am ET

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Volkswagen's subsidiary Elli has turned a parked electric car into a source of income for European customers. The feature isn't available yet for buyers in the US. The company's new BiDi Charger lets a compatible EV feed power back into the electricity grid, paying owners for every hour they stay plugged in.

Elli, Volkswagen's in-house energy and charging arm, is preparing a Vehicle-to-Grid launch for private customers in Germany, with real-world testing already running in selected households. The offer pairs new hardware with two electricity tariffs and an app that handles the scheduling automatically.

How The Elli BiDi Charger Moves Power Both Ways

Elli V2G App

Photo by: Volkswagen

The Elli BiDi Charger is a compact DC unit rated at up to 11 kW, built for either indoor or outdoor installation. It works with both 400-volt and 800-volt vehicle architectures, and it supports the international ISO 15118-20 communication standard.

That standard lets the charger and the car manage a two-way flow of electricity. Elli says the same communication layer leaves room for more compatible vehicles to be added down the line.

Owners can still use Elli's existing smart-charging features, which already shift charging to hours when solar power is cheap or abundant. Those tools manage when the car charges, while the BiDi Charger adds the separate job of stabilizing the grid by sending energy back.

Elli is already testing the setup with early customers before the market launch in Germany. It's installing the charger in selected homes to check how the hardware, the car, and the grid connection work together under real conditions.

What The V2G Tariffs And Plug-In Bonus Pay Out

Elli V2G App

Photo by: Volkswagen

The incentive is straightforward. Elli pays a plug-in bonus of €0.24 (about $0.26) per hour for every hour a compatible car stays connected to the DC charger, whether or not energy actually moves. At 250 hours a month, that adds up to roughly €60 (about $65) monthly, or €720 (about $785) over a first contract year.

A session has to run at least three hours to count toward the bonus. Customers are expected to eventually get the option of feeding electricity back into the grid and receiving €0.40 (about $0.44) per kilowatt-hour for that energy, with no guaranteed minimum amount drawn in any given session.

Two linked tariffs make this work. "V2G Flow" covers household power use and vehicle charging. "V2G Return" is the separate feed-in tariff that governs payment for electricity sent back from the battery, both on 12-month contracts.

Signing up requires a compatible smart meter, which Elli recommends arranging early since installation can take time. Once the system launches, customers complete a digital site check online before an installation partner provides a quote and the charger can be ordered.

A Separate Vehicle-To-Home System Is Coming In 2027

Vehicle-to-Grid sends a car's spare battery capacity out to the wider energy market. Vehicle-to-Home works differently: it lets that stored energy power the house directly. That's most useful for owners with rooftop solar looking to use their own power after dark.

Elli tested V2H for 12 months across 20 households in Germany, first shown publicly at IAA Mobility 2025. The chargers logged about 85,000 hours online and completed more than 6,500 bidirectional charging and discharging sessions over the pilot.

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Those results are feeding into a standalone V2H product Elli plans to launch in 2027. The underlying hardware comes from Elli's partner, The Mobility House Energy, whose FlexEngine platform aggregates battery capacity for the energy market.

Whether a given car qualifies depends on which bidirectional functions Volkswagen has approved for that specific model. More than one million MEB-based EVs across Europe are already built with the hardware for bidirectional charging, including about 360,000 in Germany alone.

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Source: Volkswagen

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