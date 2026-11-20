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Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach Turns Electric Van Into A Camper, Sleeps Two Off The Grid

The retro electric people carrier gets a removable double bed, folding furniture, and up to 48 hours of off-grid climate control.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 20, at 2:45am ET

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Volkswagen is taking its electric van on a camping trip. The new ID. Buzz Beach builds on the familiar electric people carrier with a removable bed, folding furniture, and clever software designed to make overnight stays away from civilization more comfortable.

The biggest addition is a removable bed frame paired with a custom-fit folding mattress measuring 2.0 meters (78.7 inches) long and 1.2 meters (47.2 inches) wide. That's slightly larger than a standard small double bed and provides enough room for two people. VW has also thought about storage. In five-seat configurations, the bed frame folds away into the luggage compartment, leaving room underneath for bags and camping equipment.

Buyers opting for six- or seven-seat layouts get a different arrangement, with the mattress and bed frame stored vertically behind the third row. There's more to the camping setup than somewhere to sleep. The ID. Buzz Beach also comes with a hidden folding table and chairs, allowing occupants to set up a small outdoor dining area without sacrificing too much cargo space.

2027 VW ID. Buzz Beach

Photo by: Volkswagen

Stowable Camping Furniture And An Overnight Mode

In five-seat versions, the furniture sits beneath the false boot floor, while larger configurations store it upright alongside the mattress. Blackout curtains and ventilation grilles for the front side windows round out the equipment, helping create a more comfortable sleeping environment.

The ID. Buzz Beach isn't relying solely on conventional camping equipment to make a difference. Its software introduces an "Overnight" mode, accessible through the central touchscreen, that uses the high-voltage battery to provide off-grid climate control for up to 48 hours.

That means owners can keep the cabin comfortable throughout a weekend away without needing an external power source. Naturally, actual operating time will depend on conditions and energy consumption, but the idea is to make electric camping less dependent on campsite hookups.

The electric van also doubles as a mobile power station thanks to vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. VW includes a 230-volt socket adapter as standard, allowing owners to power everyday appliances such as a kettle, coffee machine, or even an electric grill. There's also an optional camping connector for those who want a more dedicated setup.

2027 VW ID. Buzz Beach

Photos by: Volkswagen

2027 VW ID. Buzz Beach

Photos by: Volkswagen

The Sleeper Edition

VW hasn't reinvented the ID. Buzz with this new Beach version. Instead, it's adding another layer of versatility to an electric van that already leans heavily on its retro-inspired design and family-friendly packaging.

The removable sleeping arrangement and integrated furniture make it more practical than simply throwing a mattress into the back of a regular ID. Buzz. Meanwhile, the 48-hour climate-control mode and V2L functionality show how an electric vehicle's battery can be useful even when the wheels aren't turning.

With order books opening in the UK later this month and prices starting at £65,837 (about $86,000), the ID. Buzz Beach is shaping up to be an interesting alternative to conventional camper vans. And unlike some dedicated campers, it should remain perfectly usable for the school run or grocery shopping once the camping gear is packed away.

2027 VW ID. Buzz Beach

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Source: Volkswagen

VW is also offering some extra visual flair, including a Candy White and Cherry Red two-tone paint scheme and 20-inch Stockton alloy wheels. The new Beach variant is another reminder that the ID. Buzz is very much alive, even if its future in the United States remains uncertain. VW has put the electric van on hiatus in North America, but that hasn't stopped it from expanding the lineup elsewhere.

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In fact, 2025 was a particularly strong year for the ID. Buzz, with sales doubling to 60,700 units. That's proof there's still plenty of appetite for a modern electric interpretation of the original Microbus. The Beach version gives buyers another reason to take notice, showing VW isn't ready to let its electric van fade into the background just yet.

A next-generation model is already in the works, and we've been promised a lower price tag, a new platform, more physical controls, and fresh styling. However, don't expect to see it before 2030.

More About The ID. Buzz:

The Next Volkswagen ID. Buzz Will Fix Its Biggest Problem: The Price

The VW ID. Buzz Cargo Is Now Longer And Ready To Haul More

VW ID. Buzz Sets World Record With 92-Country Trip, No Technical Breakdowns

VW Explored A Range-Extending Gas Engine For The ID. Buzz

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