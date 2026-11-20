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The VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Racy Electric Hot Hatch Concept With 362 HP

The track-focused supermini is massively different from the regular ID. Polo GTI. Too bad it's just a concept (for now).

Photo by: Volkswagen

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 20, at 6:00am ET

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2026 isn’t quite over yet, so Volkswagen is sneaking in another car to celebrate half a century of the original 1976 Golf GTI. This time around, it’s a concept based on the smaller Polo, meaning you won’t be able to buy one. The new Clubsport alter ego of the recently launched ID. Polo GTI takes the production car to a whole new level, at the expense of practicality.

Arriving next week at the Essen Motor Show, the one-off packs 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a substantial 139 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) more than the road-going model, enough to shave a couple of seconds off the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h). With Launch Control, the job is now done in as little as 4.7 seconds. The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport goes on to hit 149 mph (240 km/h), making it a full 40 mph (65 km/h) faster than the standard GTI.

The extra oomph comes from an electric motor originally developed for larger, rear-wheel-drive vehicles like the ID. Tiguan and ID.7. In the new subcompact concept, VW’s engineers mounted the motor at the front, which meant reworking the layout to accommodate hardware that wasn't originally supposed to be there.

2026 VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept

Photo by: Volkswagen

The Extra Go Comes With More Show

The Clubsport treatment goes well beyond installing a more powerful electric motor. VW has widened the body by 3.9 inches (100 millimeters), with the front and rear fenders each extended by 2 in (50 mm). The result is a much more aggressive stance than the relatively restrained production ID. Polo GTI.

In fact, the concept has only two doors. The rear side windows remain, but the rear doors have been eliminated to accommodate the wider rear fenders and reinforce its motorsport intentions. A large carbon-fiber rear wing, a prominent front splitter, and a completely redesigned diffuser provide additional downforce.

Black 19-inch BBS wheels complete the exterior makeover, while the familiar GTI design cues remain. There's a red accent running across the front end, a honeycomb-patterned lower grille, and the characteristic vertical LED daytime running lights.

The changes don’t stop there. VW has also lowered the Clubsport by 0.6 in (15 mm) compared with the ID. Polo GTI. At the same time, that makes it 1.2 in (30 mm) lower than the regular ID. Polo. Although the concept receives revised geometry, wider tracks, and bespoke suspension components, it’s still stuck with a torsion-beam rear axle, unlike its Renault 5-based rival, the Alpine A290, which has independent rear suspension.

Another piece of hardware that hasn’t changed is the battery. The Clubsport uses the same 52-kWh net nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery as the regular GTI. Still, the battery management system has been modified to deliver more power. Additionally, the charging window has been expanded beyond the limits imposed on the production model to protect the battery.

2026 VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept

Photo by: Volkswagen

There’s Still A Screen, But The Infotainment Is Gone

The interior follows the same philosophy. VW has retained the basic dashboard layout from the production ID. Polo GTI, but with the infotainment system removed entirely. Apparently, there's no room for distractions when you're chasing lap times.

The cabin features dark, glare-resistant microfleece upholstery, red decorative stitching, and Recaro racing bucket seats with five-point harnesses. The Clubsport is essentially a two-seat racing machine, with a roll cage where you’d expect to find a rear bench and a cargo area.

VW doesn’t say how much the car weighs, but we can safely assume it’s lighter than the ID. Polo GTI. Between the stripped-down interior and the rear-door delete, this pocket rocket likely weighs less than the production car’s 3,395 pounds (1,540 kilograms).

2026 VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept

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Source: Volkswagen

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A Production Version Is A Definite Maybe

VW describes the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport strictly as a one-off concept, but doesn't completely rule out a production derivative. For now, though, the Clubsport remains a technology showcase rather than a confirmed future model, with Wolfsburg saying that fitting it with a license plate is, for now, a “theoretical option.”

It’ll be in Essen between November 27 and December 6.

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