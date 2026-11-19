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The Volkswagen T-Roc R Is Officially Back, And It's More Than A Golf R On Stilts

The hot compact crossover is VW's first R model with a mild-hybrid setup.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 19, at 2:39am ET

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Volkswagen hasn't given up on fast combustion-powered vehicles just yet. Meet the new T-Roc R, the second-generation model's range-topper and, at 329 hp, the most powerful SUV the company currently sells in Europe. It arrives about a year after the regular model and brings more than just an R badge and a beefier body.

Under the hood sits a revised 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. While the recipe sounds familiar, VW has gone a step further with the four-cylinder, as the EA888 has evolved into its latest evo5 specification. It still delivers 329 hp and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), but the way it develops that muscle has changed. For the first time in an R model, the engine benefits from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. More importantly, there's an electrically driven supercharger working alongside a variable-geometry turbocharger.

The electric compressor helps build boost at lower engine speeds, filling in the gaps before the exhaust-driven turbo gets into its stride. In other words, VW's engineers want to give turbo lag the boot. The 48-volt setup also includes a belt-driven starter-generator that recuperates energy during braking and deceleration. That recovered electricity can power the compressor and allow the engine to switch off temporarily when coasting.

2027 Volkswagen T-Roc R

Photo by: Volkswagen

The T-Roc R Packs More Low-End Punch

It's an interesting development for the EA888, especially since VW has retained the same peak output while improving torque delivery. Maximum torque is available from just 1,900 rpm, making the T-Roc R considerably more responsive at lower revs.

Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. No manual, unfortunately, but there's some consolation in the form of a sophisticated 4MOTION system with an R-Performance torque splitter. The rear differential can distribute power independently between the two rear wheels, helping the SUV rotate more eagerly through corners.

The numbers are respectable, too. The T-Roc R needs five seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h). That makes it a pretty serious bit of kit for something with a raised ride height and a reasonably practical cabin.

2027 Volkswagen T-Roc R

Photo by: Volkswagen

Compact SUV With A Nürburgring Mode

VW has given the T-Roc R several driving profiles, including the obligatory Race setting. There's also a Special mode developed specifically for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, adjusting the powertrain and adaptive DCC suspension to suit the demands of the Green Hell.

Then there's Drift mode, which does pretty much what the name suggests. The torque splitter can send more power to the outside rear wheel to help the T-Roc R slide around corners on closed circuits. It's arguably unnecessary in a compact family SUV, but we're certainly not going to complain about having the option.

The adaptive suspension and progressive steering are standard, as is an 18-inch braking system. VW has also revised the chassis to give its hot crossover the sharper responses expected from an R-badged product.

Visually, the new T-Roc R doesn't stray too far from the familiar R playbook. It has a more aggressive front bumper, a bespoke rear diffuser, gloss-black exterior details, and blue brake calipers. The quad exhaust setup leaves little doubt about its intentions.

Buyers get 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, while lightweight 20-inch forged wheels are available as an option. There's also the option to upgrade to a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovič. Lapiz Blue remains the signature color, although customers can also choose Canary Yellow, Pure White, Wolf Grey Metallic, and Grenadilla Black Metallic. Most colors can be combined with a contrasting black roof.

2027 Volkswagen T-Roc R

Photo by: Volkswagen

The T-Roc R Puts On A Show Before You Even Drive Off

Inside, the T-Roc R gets sports seats with blue stitching and R logos, plus a dedicated steering wheel with shift paddles and a blue R button. The Digital Cockpit Pro adds performance-related displays, including a GPS lap timer, an accelerometer, gear-change recommendations, and a visualization of the all-wheel-drive system's torque distribution.

VW has even added a little theatricality to the engine-start procedure. Hold the start button for at least 1.5 seconds without pressing the brake, then start the engine normally, and the four-cylinder briefly revs to 3,000 rpm. There's also a deeper exhaust rumble and a few pops when lifting off the throttle. Apparently, even a compact SUV needs to make a statement.

2027 Volkswagen T-Roc R

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Source: Volkswagen

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The new T-Roc R starts at €59,995 in Germany, with pre-sales beginning today. That's a considerable amount of money for a compact VW, but this isn't exactly an ordinary T-Roc. Personally, I'd stick with a Golf R Variant and save about €2,000.

Given VW's gradual shift toward EVs, we may be looking at the last all-new R with a combustion engine. The Golf R will stick around and may even receive another update, but another entirely new performance model from Wolfsburg powered by an ICE seems increasingly unlikely.

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Source: Volkswagen

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