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One-Off Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 Raised $174,000 For The USO

The one-off Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 sold at no reserve, with every dollar from the $174,000 bid supporting USO programs.

Photo by: Jeep

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 6:27am ET

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Jeep built 250 units of the Wrangler Commando 392. 249 of them went straight to active-duty service members and veterans who applied for the program.

The 250th went to auction, and the sale just closed. Bidding ended November 22, 2026, on Bring a Trailer, and the winning bid came in at $174,000.

Every dollar goes to the USO, the nonprofit that supports military families. Stellantis confirmed the total the next day.

$174,000 Raised For The USO

Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

Photo by: Jeep

The listing, titled "No Reserve: SEMA-Displayed 2026 Jeep Wrangler 392 'Commando' by Fox Factory for the USO," ran on Bring a Trailer and closed with the Commando selling at no reserve. Jeep says the full $174,000 goes to USO programs that keep deployed service members connected to family, home and country.

Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO, called the result "an incredible outcome and a powerful reflection of the generosity of the Jeep community." He added:

'This Commando was built to honor that legacy, and we couldn't be prouder to see it make an impact beyond the trail by supporting the service members and military families who have been part of our story from the very beginning.'

Because this was a charitable sale of a one-off vehicle, it says little about what a 705-horsepower Wrangler Commando is worth on the open market. With just 220 miles on the odometer at the time of sale, the buyer was paying for a unique build and a good cause.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

10

Source: Jeep

The 250-Unit Jeep Wrangler Commando Program Explained

Jeep built the Commando 392 in partnership with Fox Factory Vehicles, pulling design cues from the brand's military history and the old Jeepster Commando name. Each one starts as a Wrangler 392, then gets Fox Factory upfits on top of the factory hardware.

Under the hood sits a 6.4-liter V8 engine, paired with Fox suspension tuning and 37-inch tires for a distinct off-road stance. Jeep rounded out the package with military-inspired graphics, unique badging, custom wheels and an interior finished in one-of-one colors and trim.

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Demand for the 249 reserved units came almost entirely from the people the program was built for. More than 4,700 applications poured in from service members and veterans competing for a spot. That's roughly nineteen applicants for every available truck.

The auctioned truck was the only Commando 392 anyone outside that pool could buy. That's why it carried the charity angle instead of a standard price tag.

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Source: Jeep

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