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Mechanics Were Asked About Buying Used Jeeps. They Have Strong Opinions

Motor1 asks a family shop’s techs a simple used Jeep question, with most saying no and one setting a pre-2005 cutoff as the only exception.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 5:48am ET

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Five people, one question, and the room did not need a second to answer. A group of mechanics at a family-owned repair shop in Middleton, Wisconsin weighed in on used Jeeps, and only one of five said yes, with a catch that narrows the field to nearly nothing.

The informal poll, posted as a video, caught Sam, Sandro, Evan, Brian, Stacia and Logan answering the same question back to back. Five gave a flat no. One drew a hard line at the 2005 model year. The clip from Aeschbach Auto's Instagram carried their shop-floor reactions without further explanation of the reasoning behind each answer.

Why Most Of The Staff Said No

Sam did not just rule out a used Jeep. He went further, saying he would not buy one new either, and left it there without elaborating on specific models or years.

Sandro kept his answer even shorter. "No. Short answer, no," he said, declining to buy a used Jeep when asked directly.

Evan took the same stance as Sam. "No. I would not buy a new Jeep," he said, pairing his rejection of used Jeeps with a rejection of new ones too.

Brian and Logan closed out the no votes. Brian answered with a single word, while Logan's response left no room for interpretation: "No. Never."

One Holdout, With A Cutoff Year

Stacia broke from the group, but her yes came wrapped in a condition tied to a specific production era rather than a blanket endorsement of the brand.

"Yes, if it is old. I would say pre pre-05. Pre-05 I would buy a used Jeep," she said, drawing a line at model year 2005 as her cutoff for consideration.

Anything built after that point was off the table for her just as firmly as it was for her colleagues. "Anything newer than that, hell no," she said, closing the gap between her answer and the rest of the room's.

The split, five against with one conditional exception, lines up with broader reader experiences already covered on this site, including a Wrangler owner who had to replace tires before winter and another driver shocked by fill-up costs at the pump.

What The Complaints Usually Come Down To

Reliability and running costs are the recurring themes in similar reader stories, even when the gripes do not always target the same Jeep models or trims.

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One owner traded in her Grand Cherokee for a different crossover entirely, a dealership trade-in that hit a snag with Carvana.

Not every Jeep story on this site ends in regret, though. A 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk built before the newer generations has shown up as a used-buying recommendation, covered in a guide to that specific high-performance SUV, suggesting the staff's blanket no does not necessarily extend to every used Jeep built in the brand's history.

More From The Service Shop:

This 1975 Saab 99 Survived 31 Years In A Barn, And Drove Again

This Abandoned Range Rover Sat For 5 Years. Then They Brought It Back To Life

Remember The Fire-Damaged Corvette Z06? Now It Actually Runs

This Rare Supercar Was Left To Rot. One Man Decided To Save It

Source: Aeschbach Auto (Instagram)

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