Home

Jeep

Wrangler

News

Jeep Is Auctioning A One-Of-A-Kind 705-HP Wrangler

This final Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 pairs 705 horsepower with a no-reserve auction that sends every dollar raised to the USO.

Photo by: Jeep

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 13, at 7:52am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Jeep built 250 examples of the Wrangler Commando 392, with 249 of them designated exclusively for eligible US military service members and veterans. The last one is now up for auction, and anyone can bid on it.

Bidding opened on November 11, 2026, and runs through November 22. The 705-horsepower Jeep goes to the highest bidder on Bring a Trailer, and every dollar raised goes to the United Service Organizations.

Mopar Insiders reported that the sale carries no reserve, so the vehicle sells regardless of where bidding leaves off. The winning bid and Bring a Trailer's buyer fee both flow to the USO, an organization that has supported service members and their families for decades.

The Only Public Example

Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

Photos by: Jeep

Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

Photos by: Jeep

More than 4,700 applications poured in for the 249 Commando 392s reserved for eligible service members and veterans. Jeep kept the numbers simple for the public-facing unit: build one more, paint it differently, and let the proceeds do the work the other 249 trucks could not.

Jeep CEO Branden Coté put the giveback directly. He said:

'This final vehicle is intended to honor the people who serve while raising money for an organization that has supported the military community for generations.'

The truck wears Army Green paint with Commando and USO graphics plus bronze-finished wheels, a look that sets it apart from the camouflage-inspired wrap on the 249 units reserved for service members and veterans. It is a one-off within a program that was already limited, positioned as a showcase build for the USO fundraiser.

Jeep has used charity partnerships and limited runs before, including builds shown off at Easter Jeep Safari. The Commando 392 auction follows that same playbook as a halo vehicle doing double duty as a fundraiser.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

10

Source: Jeep

Hemi V8 With 705-HP

Every Commando 392 starts as a four-door Wrangler 392 with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, an eight-speed automatic and Jeep's four-wheel-drive system, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque from the factory. The auction truck is not stock.

Fox Factory Vehicles fitted a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, pushing output to 705 horsepower, a jump of 235 horsepower over the standard 392. That is the same supplier behind the truck's suspension work.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The off-road hardware includes a 3.5-inch JKS suspension lift and Fox 3.0 internal bypass shocks, tuned for the extra weight and grip of 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Those tires mount on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels built to handle lower pressures off-road without losing the bead.

Jeep has been busy pairing big V8 power with Wrangler hardware lately, including the Wrangler Scrambler SRT concept shown earlier this month at SEMA. The Commando 392 is a production-based truck that someone will own once the auction ends on November 22.

More From Jeep:

Jeep Is Taking Marvel Superheroes Off-Roading

Jeep’s Most Popular Gladiator Upgrade Is Finally Available From The Factory

Jeep’s Next Small Off-Roader Could Revive Its Willys Roots

Jeep Reveals Mismatched 2027 Wrangler Switchback As Final Twelve 4 Twelve Build

Source: Jeep

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





The Corvette Spent 70 Years Building Its Legacy. There's No Reason To Dilute It Now





Scout Has 212,000 Reservations. Here's What Those Drivers Own





Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer





Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said





Scout Is Finally Building Real Vehicles At Its $2-Billion Factory

Latest Stories

Jeep Is Auctioning A One-Of-A-Kind 705-HP Wrangler Nov 13 - For Sale -

Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive Nov 13 - Supercars -

Germany Restricts BYD, Nio And Geely Cars At Military Sites Over Security Concerns Nov 13 - Military / Police -

Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations Nov 13 - Corporate / Financial -

Lamborghini Trademarks Two Outlandish Names, Hinting At Its Next Supercars Nov 13 - Patents & Trademarks -

Jeremy Clarkson Exposes Alarming Flaws During Tesla Cybercab Ride Nov 13 - Autonomous Vehicles -

Toyota's Cheaper Sports Car Is Reportedly Back On The Menu Nov 13 - Rumors -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Jeep Is Taking Marvel Superheroes Off-Roading





Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive





Is Body-On-Frame Really Better For Off-Roading?





Germany Restricts BYD, Nio And Geely Cars At Military Sites Over Security Concerns





Jeep's New Wrangler Scrambler SRT Is A V8-Powered Off-Road Beast





Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations





16 Cars You Can Still Buy With A Naturally Aspirated V6