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This Forgotten Jeep Sat In The Woods For Decades. Now Someone Wants To Save It

A seized 1958 Jeep Willys CJ-5 gains a $22 head gasket, a freed engine, and a sketchy trail run under its own power.

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Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 4:11am ET

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A 1958 Willys Jeep sat rusting in the woods for years before anyone thought it was worth saving. Its engine was seized solid, the floor had rotted through, and mice and spiders had taken over the cabin.

The YouTuber behind 99 Projects decided to haul it home anyway. He brought along a friend and a five-ton military truck, knowing full well the engine would not turn over.

Dragging A Seized CJ-5 Out Of The Woods

1958 Jeep Willys Abandoned In Forest

Photo by: 99 Projects (YouTube)

The former owner claimed the Jeep had run just a few years back. The new owner guessed from the rust and rot that it had sat untouched for five to ten years, with no exact date pinned down.

A data plate confirmed it as an early 1958 CJ-5, the civilian model that replaced the round-fender M38A1 and stayed in production until 1983. More than 600,000 of them were built over that run.

Getting it out was the easy part as the Jeep's wheels still rolled. The crew chained it up, dragged it into position, and winched it onto the truck bed without much drama.

Back at the shop, the damage looked worse up close. The floor had rusted through, the shifter was frozen, and the cab had become a nest for rodents and more spiders than anyone wanted to find.

Freeing The Engine And Getting It To Run

Abandoned 1958 Jeep Willys worn head gasket

Photos by: 99 Projects (YouTube)

Abandoned 1958 Jeep Willys engine cylinders soaking

Photos by: 99 Projects (YouTube)

The oil level looked fine, but a wrench on the crankshaft would not budge it. Pulling the spark plugs showed corrosion and debris packed into the cylinders, and one looked a lot worse than the rest.

A soak of diesel fuel and acetone sat overnight, then another round of pressure, and still nothing moved. Pulling the cylinder head finally exposed the real problem: heavy rust in one cylinder and a blown head gasket underneath it.

The owner cleaned the cylinder, cracked the engine free by hand, and installed a replacement head gasket that cost $22. That single fix got the crankshaft turning again after years locked up.

Getting it to actually start took longer than freeing it did. A failing starter, a corroded ring gear, a leaking gas tank, and wiring that caught fire mid-attempt all had to get sorted before the engine would hold an idle.

The First Drive Since Sitting For Years

With the fuel and ignition problems finally resolved, the old CJ-5 ran well enough for a real test. Its owner took it onto a rough wooded trail where it moved under its own power for the first time in years.

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Visibility through the grimy windshield was poor and the trail left little room to maneuver, but the Jeep kept rolling the entire way. Even the headlights switched on, a detail that worried the owner given how much trouble the electrical system had already caused.

The rusty floor and cosmetic issues are still there, untouched. The seized engine that nobody expected to turn again was running, and the 81-inch wheelbase that defined the early CJ-5 carried it down the trail.

More Classic Restorations:

This 1975 Saab 99 Survived 31 Years In A Barn, And Drove Again

Chip Foose Rebuilds Fire-Destroyed 1955 Chevy With LS3 V8

This Abandoned Range Rover Sat For 5 Years. Then They Brought It Back To Life

This Rare Supercar Was Left To Rot. One Man Decided To Save It

Source: 99 Projects (YouTube) via Guessing Headlights

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