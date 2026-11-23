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This Corvette Sat Abandoned For 25 Years. Then It Got Its First Deep Clean

This forgotten C4 needs much more than a wash and wax to return to its former glory.

Photo by: Stauffer Garage / YouTube

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 23, at 9:30am ET

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Time is unkind to all, including a Chevrolet Corvette left abandoned in a barn. After a quarter-century of sitting and a thorough wash, this Corvette C4 still needs some much-needed love.

The thorough wash by Stauffer Garage clears the grime, and the dirt-free surface reveals that the paint and clearcoat have suffered significant damage over the years. Large sections of clearcoat are missing from the door, and damage elsewhere will require much more than a buff and wax to restore. This Corvette needs a respray.

The C4 is over 40 years old, and while it's been left forgotten for over half its life, it doesn’t look atrocious. It needs some major love, which is all you can do when time encroaches.

Creature Comforts

Inside, it is not much better. Over the years, the interior had been home to various creatures, with mice using the trunk as their personal bathroom. The Chevy has been abandoned so long that the skeleton of a mouse was found on the floorboard.

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James decided against removing the seats for fear of damaging the mounts. The car is old, and things become fragile with age. It’s also difficult to clean. It sits low to the ground, and the cabin, especially the footwells, is incredibly cramped.

The seats and center console show obvious wear and tear, but the car is not a total loss. A good cleaning is just the start to getting it back into shape.

Clean Me

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