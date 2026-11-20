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Lamborghini Brings Its Temerario Spyder To Life In Apple Vision Pro With Immersive 3D Experience

Apple Vision Pro users can inspect the retractable hardtop, powertrain, and driving modes of Lamborghini's hybrid Temerario Spyder in spatial detail.

Photo by: Lamborghini

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 8:05am ET

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Lamborghini's Temerario Spyder just went virtual before most buyers have seen one in person. The automaker's app for Apple Vision Pro now lets owners and shoppers explore the convertible's retractable hardtop mechanism in spatial computing, including how the roof folds behind the seats.

The feature arrives as the Spyder itself is still rolling out. Lamborghini unveiled the car in Los Angeles in October. First deliveries are expected in spring 2027.

Immersive Experience On Apple Vision Pro

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Experience On Apple Vision Pro

Photo by: Lamborghini

The app builds on four sections already available for the Temerario Spyder: interior, powertrain, aerodynamics, and the Centro Stile design story. Lamborghini has added two features built specifically for the Spyder. Both are aimed at showing mechanical processes that are hard to see on a static car.

One section lets users activate an animation of the retractable hardtop's vertical folding motion, watching how it tucks behind the cabin without blocking the view of the engine. The other compares the car's four driving modes side by side, showing how power delivery and chassis behavior shift between them.

The powertrain section covers Lamborghini's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle setup: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that revs to 10,000 rpm, paired with three electric motors for a combined 920 CV. Users can rotate around the engine bay in a way no showroom floor allows.

None of this changes what the car does on the road. It does let Lamborghini put technical detail in front of shoppers who may wait months before sitting in one. The roof section carries the most new material, since it is the car's headline feature.

Gallery: Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Experience On Apple Vision Pro

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Source: Lamborghini

Temerario Spyder In Lamborghini's Electrified Fuoriclasse Lineup

The Temerario Spyder is Lamborghini's first Spyder with a retractable hardtop, a point the automaker has repeated since the Los Angeles reveal. The roof opens or closes in 17 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. The new Vision Pro experience mirrors that timing through its detailed animation.

Lamborghini says the retractable roof has its own dedicated section in the Vision Pro app, including an animation that shows how the system operates while keeping the car's center of gravity and dynamic performance in check. The app turns that engineering focus into something visual, with weight transfer and packaging laid out in front of the viewer.

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US pricing for the Temerario Spyder starts at $390,900 before options. Orders are already open, with first deliveries planned for spring 2027. It slots into a lineup that already includes the Temerario Tettonero and the Tricolore special edition shown at Pebble Beach.

Lamborghini calls the app part of a broader spatial computing effort that started with the Revuelto and Urus SE. The Vision Pro experience now covers those models and the Temerario family, with the new Spyder experience expanding how buyers can explore the brand's electrified Fuoriclasse lineup before they ever reach a showroom.

More From Lamborghini:

Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling

Lamborghini Trademarks Two Outlandish Names, Hinting At Its Next Supercars

Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust

Lamborghini Creates Two One-Off Revuelto Supercars With A Distinctly Saudi Arabian Twist

Source: Lamborghini

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