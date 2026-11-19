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Lamborghini's New 907-HP Spyder Has A Roof That Actually Improves Handling

The Temerario Spyder has a retractable hardtop that folds vertically behind the seats, while the hybrid V8 delivers 907 horsepower.

Photo by: Lamborghini

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 18, at 11:00pm ET

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It's an impressive feat for Lamborghini to figure out how to make its Temerario more engaging after chopping off its roof. Somehow, though, the Italian automaker has created a convertible version of its high-performance coupe that manages to do just that.

You'd figure that in a car with 907 horsepower, the powertrain would be the most impressive piece of the puzzle. But Lamborghini has crafted its first-ever convertible with a hardtop retractable roof, and it's one of the most interesting features of the whole car.

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder

Photo by: Lamborghini

Performance-Enhancing Roof Engineering

There's a reason Lamborghini has avoided folding hardtops for its Spyder models. They're typically heavy and complicated. A soft-top gets the job done far more simply. So for Lamborghini to move to a retractable hardtop for the Temerario Spyder, it must've figured out a better way to let the sun shine in.

Instead of folding rearward or underneath a portion of the engine cover, the Spyder's roof drops vertically behind the seats. Storing the roof in this manner actually allows the Temerario to retain the same handling characteristics as its coupe sibling.

By dropping the roof vertically behind the seats, the center of gravity lowers by 3.0 millimeters. There's no rearward change, either, since the roof essentially remains in the same location between the front and rear axles.

Photos by: Lamborghini

Photos by: Lamborghini

By contrast, Lamborghini says a more traditional roof stowage system raises the center of gravity by 7.0 mm. It also shifts the center of gravity rearward by 11.0 mm. That might not sound like a lot, but every millimeter that Lamborghini maintains in this regard means the Temerario Spyder and Temerario coupe should behave exactly the same.

A series of electric actuators enables near-silent operation. And Lamborghini says you can operate the top at speeds up to 31 miles per hour. And don't worry about driving your Lamborghini convertible with the top down during colder weather. The neck heater system goes all the way up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Plus, since this is a hardtop, the Spyder maintains the same profile, shape, and interior acoustic comfort as the coupe version of the car. According to Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini, that was one of the most challenging parts of the entire design. He tells us:

'The most stimulating challenge was integrating a complex system such as the retractable hardtop without turning it into an add-on, preserving the purity and tension of Temerario’s proportions. At the same time, we wanted the V8 to remain a focal point: the technical heart of Temerario is visible because, for us, mechanics are part of the aesthetic experience of a Lamborghini.'

Photo by: Lamborghini

That Powerful Hybrid Punch

The Temerario Spyder features the same tremendous powertrain as the coupe. There's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and a trio of axial-flux electric motors. All told, the combined output is a massive 907 hp, 590 pound-feet of torque, and a screaming redline way up at 10,000 rpm.

Engage Launch Control, and that limit briefly rises to 10,250 rpm.

You've got instant torque. The power moves around exactly where it's needed most. And the multiple drive modes let you tailor your experience from sedate to supremely sideways. That's no different from the coupe, of course, but now you can let a lot more noise in when you set the roof behind the seats.

Lamborghini says the Temerario Spyder will run from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds. Keep your foot planted and the speedometer will eventually max out at 213 mph.

More Noise!

But there's more noise to be found here with the Spyder. Lamborghini partnered with Akrapovič to offer an optional upgraded exhaust system. Per Lamborghini, the titanium exhaust better focuses the V8's aural aggression, adding another layer of driving enjoyment to the open-air experience.

The tone is deeper at the lower end of the rev range. As you let the engine spin faster, the tone gets sharper. Lamborghini says the driver should be able to pinpoint exactly where they are in the rev range thanks to this setup, enabling optimal shifts.

Really though, that's a long way to say the optional exhaust makes the vroom-vroom noises that much better.

Photo by: Lamborghini

The Alleggerita Diet

Temerario Spyder customers looking for a bit more from their machines can opt for the available Alleggerita package. Just as on the coupe, the goal here is about cutting a bit of curb weight.

Lamborghini swaps in lots of carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer where appropriate. The front splitter, rear engine cover, underbody panels, and rocker covers are all crafted from the lightweight yet strong material.

There's additional carbon fiber on the door panels and the passenger footrest. But the real carbon fiber magic happens when you select the optional carbon-fiber wheels. Not only does the weight drop, but you also lower the unsprung mass. All of it adds up to meaningful pounds saved in all the right places.

An Important Addition To The Temerario Family

The Spyder joins an already hot-selling super coupe, and arrives with about an additional 3 percent premium to the asking price. And Lamborghini expects this one to sell well also. Normally, the sales split is comprised of 40 percent of buyers opting for the drop-top while the other 60 percent snag the coupe.

Lamborghini believes the Spyder, with its coupe-like performance and interior comfort, will match coupe sales. Or potentially even surpass them.

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The Lamborghini Temerario Spyder joins fifty years of open-air motoring legends from the iconic automaker. It all kicked off with the 1976 Lamborghini Silhouette. Though Lamborghini clearly wanted an open-air car, you can find it even further back with the 1968 Miura roadster concept.

Fast-forward through years of Jalpas, Diablos, Gallardos, Huracans, and more, and the Temerario Spyder continues Lamborghini's lineup of supercar convertibles.

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

Photo by: Lamborghini

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