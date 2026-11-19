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Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS Just Shattered Expectations And Set An Auction Record

Former Top Gear host's 1996 F355 GTS sets a live-auction world record, helped by 15,200 miles and fully documented ownership history.

Photo by: Jonathan Jacobs / RM Sotheby's

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 6:26am ET

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Jeremy Clarkson once called his Ferrari F355 GTS "the greatest car in the world, ever." Buyers at Iconic Auctioneers' NEC Classic Motor Show sale in Birmingham seemed to agree. The 1996 car just sold for £405,000 (about $533,000), a live-auction world record for the model.

The sale closed on November 14, 2026, nearly doubling the auctioneer's pre-sale estimate. It also settled a question hanging over the car since a failed attempt to sell it the previous year.

Iconic Auctioneers had pegged the F355 GTS at £200,000 to £250,000 (about $263,000 to $329,000) going into the sale, a range that already reflected its celebrity history. That estimate proved conservative once bidding opened on the car.

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, pointed to the car's documented history as the draw. He said:

'For many enthusiasts, these are cars they remember watching on television or reading about in the motoring press. Jeremy's Ferrari is a particularly good example, with a history that buyers could follow right back to his original order.'

Hubbard also weighed in on the result within the wider sale:

'To achieve these results across such different cars is very pleasing. We work closely with owners to understand what they're selling and bring it to the attention of the right buyers, whether it's a significant collector car or a more modest classic.'

The gap between this sale and the car's last outing is stark. A comparable 1997 F355 GTS sold for just £120,375 (about $158,500) in August 2025. This same car failed to find a buyer at an estimate of £180,000 to £220,000 (about $237,000 to $290,000) back in July 2025. The buyer's premium on the November sale ran 12.5 percent before VAT, 15 percent inclusive.

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS Sells for £405,000

Jeremy Clarkson's 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS

Photo by: Jonathan Jacobs / RM Sotheby's

Clarkson ordered the Ferrari new through Maranello Sales and took delivery in August 1996, making him the car's first owner according to its original Warranty Card. He later gave the F355 GTS away as a Sunday Times reader prize, a detail that adds another layer to its documented ownership chain.

The car was not the only Clarkson-connected lot at the sale. Three of his former Grand Tour cars sold for a combined £160,312 (about $206,802). A 1982 Lancia Montecarlo Spider from his collection brought £69,188 (about $91,100), setting its own live-auction world record for that model.

Other consignments matched the night's momentum. A 1986 Porsche 911 Turbo SE Flachbau once owned by Sir Ron Dennis sold for £382,500 (about $504,000), a UK live-auction record. Noel Gallagher's 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II brought £65,250 (about $86,000), also a record for the model.

Even the sale's odder entries performed. A Reliant Supervan III sold for £70,875 (about $93,300), setting a live-auction world record of its own. Across the whole event, Iconic Auctioneers reported total sales of £14.2 million (about $18.7 million), with 81 percent of cars finding new owners.

Gallery: Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS

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Source: Jonathan Jacobs / RM Sotheby's

Ferrari F355 GTS Provenance And 15,200-Mile Specification

The F355 GTS that sold for £405,000 (about $533,000) carries VIN number ZFFXR42C000106175 and shows approximately 15,200 miles on its odometer, a low figure for a car built in 1996. It retains its original V8 engine and six-speed gated manual transmission.

The car wears its factory Rosso Corsa paint over a Crema leather interior, with carbon-backed sports seats fitted from new. Iconic Auctioneers' listing included Clarkson's original order correspondence alongside the Warranty Card naming him as first owner.

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That paper trail separates this sale from ordinary F355 GTS transactions, where celebrity ownership rarely comes with documentation tracing back to the factory order. Low mileage, unmolested specification and a verifiable history with a recognizable first owner shaped the final price.

The result adds to a run of notable Ferrari auction outcomes this year. It now sits alongside records set by cars including the Michael Jordan-owned Ferrari 550 Maranello and a Ferrari F50 that each broke their own model records at separate sales this autumn.

More High-Profile Sales:

Ken Miles’ Shelby Cobra Could Cross The $25 Million Mark

A $1.6 Million McLaren Senna Couldn't Find A Buyer. Now It's Sitting Neglected

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale

Last Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Sell For More Than $6 Million

Source: Iconic Auctioneers

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