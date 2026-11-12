Home

Ferrari

News

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale

Gooding Christie's debut Geneva sale centers on modern Ferrari rarities, with the 499P Modificata selling for nine times the average lot price.

Photo by: Gooding & Company

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 12, at 6:09am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

A Ferrari built for track days just sold for more than many modern race cars do at public auction. Gooding Christie's hammered the 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata for CHF 8,217,500 (about $9.9 million) including fees on November 8 in Geneva. It's the first time one of these cars has changed hands at auction.

The sale anchored a broader result for the auction house's debut Swiss sale, which closed at CHF 21,073,825 (about $25.4 million) across a Ferrari-heavy lot list.

Ferrari 499P Modificata Hits $9.9 Million First At Auction

2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata

Photo by: Gooding & Company

The 499P Modificata is not a race car in the traditional sense. Ferrari built it for customers who want the Le Mans Hypercar experience without the regulatory straightjacket. It shares its technical roots with the 499P that won at Le Mans, but it runs its own setup for track days rather than competition.

The car can't be homologated for racing series or driven on public roads. Its appeal rests on provenance and rarity, the same forces that pushed a barely driven example to auction in the first place.

Gooding Christie's Managing Director for EMEA, Oliver Camelin, called the sale part of something bigger than one car. "We are immensely proud to have brought collector cars back to Geneva as part of Christie's prestigious Luxury Week, marking a long-awaited return to this historic auction stage," Camelin said.

The inaugural sale posted a 96-percent sell-through rate, a figure that signals real depth of demand rather than one standout lot carrying a soft field.

Sale Results And Top Ferrari Lots

2016 Ferrari F12tdf

Photos by: Gooding & Christie's

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A

Photos by: Gooding & Christie's

The 499P Modificata topped the sale, but it wasn't competing in a vacuum. A 2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider brought CHF 1,580,000 (about $$1,904,000), a world record for that model. A 2016 F12tdf sold for CHF 1,805,000 (about $2,175,000), among the strongest results of the night outside the headline lot.

Two newer track-focused Ferraris rounded out the top results. A 2023 812 Competizione A sold for CHF 1,748,750 (about $2,108,000), and a 2023 812 Competizione brought CHF 1,326,875 (about $1,600,000). Both numbers show limited-run, track-oriented Ferraris holding value against the broader collector market.

2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

Photos by: Gooding & Christie's

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione

Photos by: Gooding & Christie's

Top 5 Lots:

2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata, sold for CHF 8,217,500 ($9,900,000 )

2016 Ferrari F12tdf, sold for CHF 1,805,000 ($2,175,000)

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A, sold for CHF 1,748,750 ($2,108,000)

2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, sold for CHF 1,580,000 ($1,904,000)

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione, sold for CHF 1,326,875 ($1,600,000)

New World Auction Records:

2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata, sold for $9,900,000 (the first Ferrari 499P to sell at public auction)

2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, sold for $1,904,000 (a world record for the Ferrari SF90 XX model)

What do you think?

View

Comments

Average price per lot sold reached CHF 916,253 (about $1,104,000). The 499P Modificata sold for roughly nine times that average, even among a field stacked with modern Ferrari rarities.

The result follows a string of strong Ferrari auction outcomes this year, including the record-setting F50 sale and the pair of Daytona SP3s that sold on the same day for notably different prices. Geneva's return to the collector-car calendar gives Gooding Christie's a new venue to chase similar results going forward.

More High-Profile Sales:

Last Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Sell For More Than $6 Million

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?

Ayrton Senna's Legendary Honda NSX Just Set An Auction Record: $1.17 Million

Shaq Bought This Rolls-Royce Phantom On A Whim. Now It's Up For Sale

Source: Gooding Christie's

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading





Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America





Dodge Is Back In NASCAR After 14 Years. Here's Everything We Know





Rimac's Electric Hypercar Is Dead Earlier Than Expected





Lucid's Sub-$50,000 SUV Comes Into Focus In New Teaser

latest articles

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale Nov 12 - For Sale -

Ford's Expedition Tremor Overland One-Off Is A Test Bed For What Might Come Next Nov 12 - Los Angeles Auto Show -

Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer Nov 12 - Industry -

JLR Suffers Legal Setback In BYD Dispute As Court Orders Files Destroyed Nov 12 - Industry -

Bentley Unveils 2026 Remembrance Cars With A Powerful Story Behind Them Nov 12 - Design -

Audi’s Next RS6 Avant Is Coming To America, And The RS5 Avant Could Follow Nov 12 - Official -

Ford's New NASCAR Mustang Looks A Lot More Like The Road Car Nov 12 - Motorsport -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More





Ford's Expedition Tremor Overland One-Off Is A Test Bed For What Might Come Next





They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It





Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer





Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?





JLR Suffers Legal Setback In BYD Dispute As Court Orders Files Destroyed





Want A Ferrari Luce? You'll Have To Wait Until 2028