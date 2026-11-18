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Ken Miles’ Shelby Cobra Could Cross The $25 Million Mark

CSX2196 combines Daytona Coupe-style engineering, a one-off Flip-Top body, and a rare aluminum 427 to justify its massive estimate.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 7:20am ET

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Mecum has put a number on one of the strangest Cobras Shelby American ever built. The 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra, chassis CSX2196, crosses the block at the Kissimmee auction in Florida with an estimate in excess of $25 million.

Ken Miles built this one himself, reworking a 289-style roadster into something closer to a race prototype. The sale is scheduled for January 16, 2027, inside an event that runs from January 5 through January 17.

Why CSX2196 Carries A $25 Million Estimate

Ken Miles, Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra (1967)

Photos by: Mecum Auctions

Ken Miles, Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra (1967)

Photos by: Mecum Auctions

CSX2196 started life as a standard 289-style roadster fitted with a 427 engine. It raced as a factory Shelby American team car at the 1964 12 Hours of Sebring. What happened after Sebring is what separates it from every other Cobra.

Shelby American stripped the car to its frame rails and lengthened the chassis by three inches, adding Daytona Coupe style bracing and triangulation. That makes CSX2196 the only Cobra roadster built on a modified Daytona Coupe platform. It's one of just two Cobras assembled at Shelby American in the US, alongside the prototype Daytona Coupe itself.

Mecum backs the number with documented originality. The car shows just 4,096 original miles and retains its original chassis, body, engine, brakes, suspension, gauges, and even its chassis tag, which is unusual for a car this old that also raced hard.

A four-year restoration by Legendary Motorcar used only original or new-old-stock parts to return the car to its 1964 Nassau specification, including period-correct Goodyear Blue Streak tires. Peter Miles, Ken Miles' son, called it "the ultimate Cobra."

Gallery: 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra

13

Source: Mecum Auctions

Ken Miles' Flip-Top Engineering And The 427 Engine

The nickname comes from the bodywork itself. CSX2196 wears a one-off aluminum body whose front and rear clips pivot open like a Daytona Coupe's, a detail Shelby designer Pete Brock confirmed, and it earned the car its "Flip-Top" tag among collectors.

Under that skin sits a lightweight aluminum 427 side-oiler, built in period by Ford engine specialist Mose Nowland. Larger cylinder sleeves, needed because of the aluminum casting, brought actual displacement down to 390 cubic inches despite the 427 name.

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Paired with a set of rare 58mm Weber carburetors, the engine produced over 500 horsepower in a car that weighed around 1,800 pounds. That power-to-weight ratio was extreme even by the standards of 1960s sports racers.

At Nassau Speed Week the CSX2196, which was built specifically to beat the Corvette Grand Sports, opened an eight-second lead over the field on the first lap alone, ahead of Ford GT40s and Ferrari's 275 Comp Speciale. Brock called it "the most sophisticated engineering car the Shelby operation ever produced." Pebble Beach and Amelia Island both backed that up with class honors for the restored car, a history that runs parallel to the Shelby Daytona Coupe's own auction record set earlier this year.

More High-Profile Sales:

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale

Last Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Sell For More Than $6 Million

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?

Ayrton Senna's Legendary Honda NSX Just Set An Auction Record: $1.17 Million

Source: Mecum

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