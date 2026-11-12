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Audi’s Next RS6 Avant Is Coming To America, And The RS5 Avant Could Follow

Audi locks in the next RS6 Avant for the US while RS5 Avant prospects, powertrain plans, and quattro details remain fluid.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 12, at 3:42am ET

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Audi of America just drew a line between a promise and a maybe. The next-generation Audi RS6 Avant is coming to the United States, Senior Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec confirmed, while the RS5 Avant wagon stays an open question.

The current RS6 Avant recently left production after outperforming the brand's own sales targets. What replaces it, and whether a second RS wagon joins it, now depends on decisions still being finalized in Germany.

US Arrival Confirmed

2027 Audi RS6 Avant Rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Brabec did not hedge when asked directly about the next RS6 Avant's chances stateside, a question first put to him by The Drive. "If there is globally an RS6 Avant, then it will come to America," he said, tying the US rollout directly to the car's global production plan.

His confidence comes from how the outgoing wagon performed. "The expectation was already very, very good," Brabec said. "I think we were ambitious in the planning." The current model surpassed those internal targets easily, and that has given the brand's US arm a reason to keep betting on the format.

Brabec also pointed to a broader strategic shift away from one-off niche imports. "We obviously want to have continuity," he said. "We don't want to come into the market, drop out, drop in and, you know, get out." It's a notable change for a market that has seen Audi wagons come and go before, including the return of the Audi A6 Allroad after a long absence.

The commitment follows the brand's broader push back into longroof body styles. That same pattern shaped Audi's decision to bring its wagon lineup back to America after years of sedan-only offerings here.

Hybrid Powertrain And Quattro Context

Audi RS6 Avant Prototype Spy Video

Photo by: NCars / YouTube

The next RS6 Avant is expected to pair a plug-in hybrid system with a V8 engine, a step up in electrification from the outgoing car. Audi hasn't released final output figures.

The wagon is expected to borrow its all-wheel-drive hardware from the 2027 Audi RS5, which already previews what that system can do. The RS5 pairs a twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor for a combined 630 horsepower and 609 lb-ft, hitting 62 mph in 3.6 seconds.

That RS5 uses rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive with a locking center differential and electromechanical rear torque vectoring, including a default 40:60 front-to-rear split.

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Audi of America has separately said it plans new electrification steps across its lineup within months rather than years, without naming specific non-RS models affected. Whether that schedule matches the RS6 Avant's plug-in hybrid debut, or an eventual new RS model for the US, hasn't been spelled out.

On the RS5 Avant, Brabec stopped short of a commitment but didn't rule it out either. "Not a no is fair," he said, repeating the phrase for emphasis when pressed on whether the wagon version of the RS5 could follow the RS6 Avant to American dealers.

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Source: The Drive

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