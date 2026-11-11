Home

Audi

Nuvolari

News

The Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America

Audi's new supercar packs 987 horsepower, can reach 217 mph, and will arrive in America in 2028.

Photo by: Audi

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 11, at 11:51am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Audi has confirmed its new supercar is coming to America. Of the 499 units planned for production, the United States will receive fewer than 200, and those who get the chance to buy one will pay an exorbitant price.

Audi will deliver just 182 Nuvolari supercars to America. It will start at $700,000, a figure the automaker says does not include the destination charge. Well okay, then.

The Nuvolari has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 789 horsepower. The three electric motors take that total output to 987 hp, but Audi notes the final figures are subject to change. The Audi can reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in an estimated 2.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 217 miles per hour.

What do you think?

View

Comments

If you want one, order books are open, but only for “a limited time.” Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2028.

This story is developing...

2028 Audi Nuvolari

Photo by: Audi

Read More Audi News

RIP: Audi A8 Production Ends, But A Successor Is Planned

Audi Reportedly Exploring A New Off-Road SUV Based On Scout

Source: Audi

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading





The Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America





They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It





Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust





Lucid's Sub-$50,000 SUV Comes Into Focus In New Teaser

latest articles

Dodge Is Back In NASCAR After 14 Years. Here's Everything We Know Nov 11 - Features -

The Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America Nov 11 - Official -

Want To Drive A Rally Car? DirtFish Is Heading To Willow Springs Nov 11 - Motorsport -

Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More Nov 11 - Supercars -

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Is a Minivan-Shaped Supercar: Driven Nov 11 - New Car Reviews -

Lucid's Sub-$50,000 SUV Comes Into Focus In New Teaser Nov 11 - Teasers -

Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know Nov 11 - Motor101 -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





RIP: Audi A8 Production Ends, But A Successor Is Planned





Dodge Is Back In NASCAR After 14 Years. Here's Everything We Know





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





Want To Drive A Rally Car? DirtFish Is Heading To Willow Springs





Used EV Prices Were Plummeting. Now They're More Expensive Than Gas Cars





Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More





Audi Could Get Tariff Relief Thanks To Its New Georgia Plant