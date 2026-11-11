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The Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America
Audi's new supercar packs 987 horsepower, can reach 217 mph, and will arrive in America in 2028.
Photo by: Audi
Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Nov 11, at 11:51am ET
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Audi has confirmed its new supercar is coming to America. Of the 499 units planned for production, the United States will receive fewer than 200, and those who get the chance to buy one will pay an exorbitant price.
Audi will deliver just 182 Nuvolari supercars to America. It will start at $700,000, a figure the automaker says does not include the destination charge. Well okay, then.
The Nuvolari has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 789 horsepower. The three electric motors take that total output to 987 hp, but Audi notes the final figures are subject to change. The Audi can reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in an estimated 2.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 217 miles per hour.
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If you want one, order books are open, but only for “a limited time.” Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2028.
This story is developing...
2028 Audi Nuvolari
Photo by: Audi
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