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Mercedes Previews New SL: Boss Källenius Shares First Details

Mercedes-Benz adds a third SL flavor for 2027, separating AMG performance, Maybach luxury, and a calmer open-top roadster.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 12, at 2:00am ET

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Mercedes-Benz just gave the SL Roadster a third identity. CEO Ola Källenius confirmed at the Golden Steering Wheel awards in Berlin that a new, comfort-focused SL variant arrives in 2027, sitting alongside the existing AMG and Maybach versions rather than replacing either one.

The news breaks a pattern buyers have gotten used to since the current SL launched for the 2022 model year. Instead of one roadster wearing two badges, the facelifted 2028 model-year range will offer three distinct takes on the canvas-roof convertible.

A Comfort-Focused Addition To The Family

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius With SL-Class Prototype

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

As reported by Auto Bild, Källenius laid out the new model's mission in plain terms. "With the new Mercedes-Benz SL, the SL family grows by another model," he said describing an expansion in the lineup.

He went further on what that new model has to deliver. "An SL has to combine assured performance, high comfort and a special driving experience," Källenius said, before confirming the timeline outright: "We will present the new Mercedes-Benz SL next year."

That puts the regular Mercedes-Benz-badged SL on relaxed open-top driving and refinement.

A camouflaged prototype photographed ahead of the announcement backs that reading, showing a cleaner front bumper with a traditional three-pointed star and star-pattern running lights. That treatment stands apart from the AMG's Panamericana grille and the Maybach's heavier front end. Each SL gets its own face to go with its own character.

Mercedes has reportedly dropped the four-cylinder SL 43 engine, and an inline-six is reportedly under consideration, though nothing is confirmed.

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2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series53

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The AMG SL sticks to its performance brief with sharper handling and focus on outright pace. Mercedes already softened that formula once, with a refreshed chassis tuned for more comfort. Even the AMG version is drifting slightly toward everyday usability.

The Maybach SL 680, which joined the range for the 2026 model year, occupies the opposite extreme: maximum luxury, minimum compromise on presence and badge weight. The new Mercedes-Benz-badged SL slots into the gap between those two. Källenius called it "a special driving experience," without AMG's edge or Maybach's ornamentation.

Mercedes hasn't disclosed pricing, powertrain output or exact specifications for the 2027 car. The brand has been clear that those details come later.

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The automaker's broader 2027 lineup push includes seven new models arriving that year, with the SL representing one piece of a wider product rollout.

Buyers cross-shopping the current SL-Class today are still looking at the existing AMG and Maybach variants, since the comfort-focused model won't reach production until next year. Until Mercedes reveals the car in full, the inline-six engine option and every other mechanical detail remain unconfirmed.

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Source: Autobild

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