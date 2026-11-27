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Michael Schumacher’s Porsche Carrera GT Is Going to Auction With A Remarkable Paper Trail

Provenance documents tie this 2004 Porsche Carrera GT to Michael Schumacher, from the original order and title to photos and personalized details.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 7:36am ET

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Michael Schumacher's manager spent years with a Porsche Carrera GT registered in his own name. It wasn't the seven-time F1 world champion's name on the paperwork. That detail is now part of the lot description for a black 2004 Carrera GT heading to Mecum's Kissimmee auction.

The car crosses the block on January 16, 2027, as part of a sale that runs January 5 through 17 at Osceola Heritage Park. Mecum has listed it with documentation tying it directly to Schumacher's ownership and use.

The car was ordered new for Schumacher but titled to Willi Weber, his longtime manager. The arrangement kept the purchase off Schumacher's own paper trail while he drove it regularly away from the track.

Michael Schumacher's Porsche Carrera GT

Michael Schumacher's 2004 Porsche Carrera GT With MS Vinyl Insignia

Michael Schumacher's 2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Photos by: Mecum Auctions

Mecum's listing identifies the car as chassis 000116, finished in black over a black leather interior. The naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 makes 605 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed manual.

Performance figures place the car at 3.8 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 205 mph. Mecum's documentation notes it's number 104 of 1,270 Carrera GTs built worldwide. Porsche closed out the production run in 2006 after the model's stint as the brand's flagship supercar.

The car carries removable carbon fiber roof panels and magnesium center-lock wheels, details consistent with other surviving examples from the same era, including one zero-mile restoration project that drew attention for preserving factory originality. Mecum's listing publishes no estimate for the Schumacher-linked car ahead of the sale.

Collectors chasing provenance this specific have few comparable cars to weigh it against. A recent Carroll Shelby-linked Ford GT40 drew attention for similar reasons: a famous name attached to period documentation.

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's 2004 Porsche Carrera GT

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Source: Mecum Auctions

Documented Schumacher Provenance

Mecum's paperwork includes photographs of Schumacher behind the wheel, an owner's manual illustrated with his racing helmet, and an "MS" vinyl insignia applied to the rear decklid. Those details build the case that this is the car he actually drove.

Schumacher won five of his seven Formula 1 titles with Ferrari, a contract that reportedly discouraged him from putting a rival manufacturer's car in his own name. Titling it to Weber let him keep the Porsche without the arrangement surfacing in his own ownership records.

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The Carrera GT's reputation rests partly on an abandoned Porsche Le Mans program. Its racing-derived V10 and transmission carried over into the production car. That lineage is part of why collectors treat the model as the era's benchmark naturally aspirated supercar, apart from the turbocharged hypercars that followed it.

Mecum's Kissimmee sale is expected to draw roughly 4,500 vehicles across its run.

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Source: Mecum Auctions

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