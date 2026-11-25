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Porsche Launches New Dashcam With Interior Recording And Radar Detection

Interior footage, parking-mode event clips, and app control make Porsche Dashcam Gen. 2 feel closer to factory tech than aftermarket add-ons.

Photo by: Porsche

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 1:32am ET

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Porsche is giving its dashcam a job it has never had before: watching the people inside the car, not just the road ahead. The accessory, called Dashcam Gen. 2, is available to order now through the Porsche Vehicle Accessories Finder and at Porsche Centers.

It replaces the brand's earlier dashcam with a multi-camera setup that records driving and parking events on its own. A G-sensor and radar trigger the recording. Owners no longer have to start it manually or dig through hours of footage.

The dashcam is available across the model range. Georg Kuhn, Director Product Development Accessories at Porsche, said the new dashcam "combines discreet integration with intelligent recording technology." He added that "the result is a modern accessory that integrates into a Porsche both functionally and elegantly."

What The Dashcam Gen. 2 Records, And When

Porsche Dashcam Gen. 2 Interior Cam

Photos by: Porsche

Porsche Dashcam Gen. 2 Rear Cam

Photos by: Porsche

The unit mounts centrally beneath the rear-view mirror, out of the driver's sightline, and shoots in QHD resolution with HDR. A built-in polarising filter cuts glare off glass. That should help footage stay readable at night or through a windshield in direct sun.

The real change is the interior camera, a first for Porsche's dashcam line. It records at 1,440 by 1,440 pixels at 30 frames per second, with a 210-degree field of view covering both the horizontal and vertical axes. That's wide enough to catch the whole cabin in one frame.

Parking mode kicks in about one minute after the ignition is switched off. If the car is jolted or the radar sensors pick up movement nearby, the system saves a 20-second clip automatically, with GPS data attached to mark where the car was when recording started.

Footage lands on a 64 GB microSD card included with the system. It's expandable to 512 GB for owners who want more buffer before older clips get overwritten. Recordings and settings are managed entirely through the My Porsche app, which also lets owners pull up flagged events without scrubbing through raw video.

Gallery: Porsche Dashcam Gen. 2

8

Source: Porsche

Which Porsche Models Can Run It

Compatibility runs across the 718, 911, Taycan, Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, including the Macan Electric from model year 2024 and the Cayenne Electric starting with model year 2026. The car has to be built with vehicle preparation option QK3 already in place.

Camera count depends on body style. Cabriolet and Targa models get a front-facing camera only. Every other body style in the lineup can run front and rear cameras alongside the new interior unit, depending on how the car is equipped.

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One notable gap: Ask Porsche notes that the Dashcam Gen. 2 doesn't currently work with cars equipped with the Mobileye Level 2++ driving assistance system, so owners of those vehicles should confirm fitment before ordering. Installation isn't a DIY job either way. It has to happen at a Porsche Centre using factory components and Porsche's own fitting instructions.

That dealer requirement sets the Gen. 2 apart from most aftermarket dashcams, which owners typically wire in themselves. The accessory ships as a controlled, factory-backed system.

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Source: Porsche

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