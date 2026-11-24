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Carroll Shelby-Driven Ford GT40 Returns To Auction After Previous Sale Attempt

Ford GT40 P/1018 keeps its original chassis, period-correct V8, and studio history as it returns to Mecum Kissimmee in 2027.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 7:07am ET

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Carroll Shelby drove two Ford GT40s during his lifetime, and one of them is headed back to the auction block. Chassis P/1018, a 1965 Mk I race coupe, is scheduled to cross the stage at Mecum's Kissimmee sale in January 2027.

The car returns after appearing at the 2026 edition of the same auction. It is one of just 48 Mk I coupes ever built, and marque historian Ronnie Spain counts it as one of only two GT40s with a documented Shelby driving history.

Ford GT40 P/1018 Returns To Auction

1965 Ford GT40 MkI Driven By Carroll Shelby For Sale

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

The P/1018 will headline part of Mecum's January 2027 Kissimmee docket. The sale runs January 5 through 17 at Osceola Heritage Park in Florida, and the GT40 is already listed in the active catalog.

Shelby American took delivery of the car for show and demonstration work, not competition. When it arrived, the team found nose damage on the body, but that did not stop it from using the coupe for a promotional photo shoot with Carroll Shelby himself.

The chassis still wears its original tub and was the first GT40 built with a three-hole chassis panel, a detail collectors use to trace it against other surviving coupes. Its 289 cubic-inch Ford V8 and ZF five-speed manual transaxle were rebuilt in the mid-1990s.

Paint has changed more than once over six decades. The car has worn dark blue, Gulf Oil livery, and now carries a coat of its original maroon, the color it left the factory in back in 1965.

Gallery: 1965 Ford GT40 MkI Driven By Carroll Shelby For Sale

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Source: Mecum Auctions

Carroll Shelby And The GT40's Documented History

Ford handed its entire GT40 racing program to Shelby American in Los Angeles at the end of 1964, shifting development away from the car's original Slough, England base. That move put Shelby's team in charge of the 1965 to 1966 Daytona campaigns and the Le Mans efforts that followed through 1967.

Shelby is recorded driving P/1018 on November 9, 1965, during the promotional work at Shelby American. He took the wheel again on January 6, 1966, giving the car a second documented date with its most famous driver.

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Hollywood found the GT40 a few years later. MGM Studios leased the coupe in 1968, and veteran road racer Bob Bondurant drove it for camera test laps shot for the film "Grand Prix." The car also turned up on screen in the TV series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."

That combination, a Shelby American demonstrator with a direct Carroll Shelby driving record and a studio film credit, is what separates P/1018 from the other surviving Mk I coupes. Buyers watching the Kissimmee docket will find it listed alongside other notable consignments, including recent high-profile GT40 sale activity that has kept interest in the model active heading into 2027.

More On Shelby:

Ken Miles’ Shelby Cobra Could Cross The $25 Million Mark

Shelby Daytona Cobra Just Broke US Auction Record At $42.9 Million

Corvette That Bedeviled Shelby's Cobras Could Fetch $13 Million

There's A Reason Ford Dropped The Shelby Name

Source: Mecum Auctions via Ford Authority

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