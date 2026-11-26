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Porsche Unveils One-Off 911 GT3 Tribute To Its Iconic GT1 Race Car

Sonderwunsch turns a 911 GT3 into a one-off homage to a 1996 Zhuhai victory and a landmark Chinese circuit.

Photo by: Porsche

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 7:28am ET

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Porsche just turned a 1996 Zhuhai race win into a one-off road car. The German brand's Sonderwunsch division unveiled the 911 GT3 Tribute to 911 GT1 in Guangzhou on November 25, 2026, marking 30 years since the 911 GT1 claimed victory at China's first FIA-certified permanent racetrack.

Porsche China initiated and led the project, working with Sonderwunsch, Style Porsche and Studio F. A. Porsche over a year and a half to get the details right. The result references a specific race, a specific livery and a specific crest, all stitched onto a current 911 GT3.

How The One-Off Tribute Links To The 1996 GT1 Win

Porsche 911 GT3 Tribute to 911 GT1

Photo by: Porsche

The reference point is the BPR 4 Hours of Zhuhai, the final round of the 1996 BPR International Endurance GT Series. Emmanuel Collard and Ralf Kelleners drove Porsche AG's No. 36 car to victory there, completing 149 laps in what was also the Zhuhai International Circuit's opening year.

Phillipp von Witzendorff, chief operating officer of Porsche China said:

'Thirty years ago, the roar of the championship-winning Porsche 911 GT1 ignited the dream of motorsport in China at the Zhuhai International Circuit.'

He added that Porsche has since "deeply rooted" its racing heritage in the country.

Porsche's designers did not copy the 1996 livery outright. They hand-painted a new interpretation using Club Blue, Jebsen Blue and Guards Red over a white body, with a prominent Mobil 1 logo nodding to the oil brand's three-decade partnership with Porsche.

Smaller touches carry the same intent. The front bonnet wears the Porsche crest used on the 911 GT1 in 1996 instead of the current one, and the rear wing end plates carry an outline of the Zhuhai circuit itself, tying the car directly to the track where that win happened.

Performance And Powertrain

1996 Porsche 911 GT1

Photo by: Wikipedia/Morio

Underneath the livery sits an unmodified 911 GT3 drivetrain. The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six revs to 9,000 rpm and makes 503 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, sent through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels.

Porsche quotes a 0-to-62-mph sprint of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph for the standard car, figures this tribute build keeps intact. The Weissach Package's forged magnesium wheels return here too, repainted in satin BBS Gold with Brilliantchrome rim borders echoing the GT1's original look.

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The rear window gets a carbon-fiber cover finished in white with a gold and black parallelogram pattern, a design lifted from the Manthey Kit developed for the GT3 RS. Black "Born in Flacht" lettering on the rear apron points to the car's roots at Porsche's motorsport base.

Inside, Guards Red leather covers the bucket seats, and white seatbelt pass-throughs sit against a white trim strip running across the dashboard. For the first time on a Sonderwunsch project, the door openers and ignition switch are painted Guards Red, a detail that mirrors red interior hardware in the 1996 GT1. The carbon-fiber door sills add one unserious line among all the heritage: "Have Fun!"

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Tribute to 911 GT1

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Source: Porsche

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