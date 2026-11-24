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Porsche Has A Wild Idea To Make Its Cars Corner Faster

Movable fins on the front trunk lid and rear glass aim to add lateral force on track while raising visibility and crosswind concerns.

Photo by: Porsche

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 5:55am ET

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Porsche has filed a patent for fins that pivot out of the front trunk lid and rear glass to generate sideways force in a corner. The idea is to push the car's body into a turn the way a boat's rudder redirects water.

The filing published in November 2026 describes a system meant for high-speed handling that Porsche says adds grip and stability beyond what the car's electronic stability systems already manage.

According to the patent, first reported by CarBuzz, Porsche claims the result would be "increased lateral acceleration potential at high speeds and stabilization capabilities beyond those of" the Electronic Stability Program. That's a specific, testable promise, and it's partly why the filing is getting attention from engineers and fans alike.

Rudder Patent Uses Movable Fins For Cornering Force

Porsche's Front And Rear Rudders Patent Illustration

Photo by: German Patent and Trade Mark Office

The mechanism works by deploying large fins that angle into the oncoming airflow as the driver turns in. That angled surface catches air and converts it into lateral force, essentially helping steer the car's body in the same direction as the wheels.

Porsche's filing places one set of rudders on the front trunk lid, ahead of the windshield, and a second set near the rear glass. Splitting the hardware between both ends lets the system balance front and rear grip instead of adding downforce in one spot.

The patent also describes the fins helping absorb body roll, the lean a car's chassis takes on mid-corner under lateral load. Less roll generally means more predictable grip. Porsche is pitching this as a track tool, not a comfort feature.

A related application, DE102025119020A1, was published days earlier, as reported first by Carmoses. It outlines separately movable air-guide elements that pivot between retracted and extended positions to adjust lift or downforce.

Porsche isn't alone in chasing unconventional ways to manage airflow around a car's body. Other manufacturers have patented systems like fan-based suction to the road, and Porsche itself has filed other wild ideas ranging from a simulated manual transmission to disappearing racing stripes.

Front And Rear Rudders Face Problems

Porsche's Rear Split Wing Patent Illustration

Photo by: German Patent and Trade Mark Office

Deploying fins near the rear glass raises an obvious problem. Anything tall enough to catch meaningful airflow is tall enough to block what a driver sees in the mirror.

Porsche's separate rear-wing patent concept uses split wings that move independently, addressing the same visibility concern from a different angle.

Crosswinds complicate things further. A fin designed to catch air on purpose during cornering can just as easily catch a gust on a straightaway, acting like a sail and nudging the car off its line. Porsche's own filing points toward closed circuits as the intended environment.

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None of this means the system is headed for production. Patent offices emphasize that applications exist to protect technical ideas, and automakers patent far more concepts than they ever build.

Porsche has a track record of filing unusual aerodynamic and mechanical patents that never reach customers, alongside others that eventually do. The rudder concept joins a growing pile of the automaker's recent filings exploring active aerodynamics, a pattern also seen in Ferrari's aerodynamic taillights, which likewise remains unconfirmed for production.

More Patents:

Audi Patents Hidden Buttons That Pop Out From Behind The Screen

Volkswagen Secures ID. UP Name As New Electric City Car Takes Shape

Lamborghini Trademarks Two Outlandish Names, Hinting At Its Next Supercars

GM Patents A Camera That Watches The Drag Strip Lights And Automatically Launches Your Car

Source: German Patent and Trade Mark Office via CarBuzz, via Carmoses

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