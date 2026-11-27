Home

Porsche

News

Porsche Patents A Steering Wheel That Changes Shape In Sport Mode

Patent drawings show hydraulic grip zones and extending paddles that move together, tightening control without the driver releasing Porsche's wheel.

Photo by: Porsche

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 5:48am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Porsche just patented a steering wheel that changes its own shape when you hit Sport mode. The design calls for two sections of the rim to swell with hydraulic fluid while paddle shifters slide out to meet your fingers.

The filing, published on November 19, 2025, describes a wheel that stays slim for everyday driving and only transforms when the car switches into a sportier setting. No production car is named in the application. Porsche has not confirmed the system is headed for a dashboard near you.

How Does Porsche's Steering Wheel Change Shape In Sport Mode?

Porsche Steering Wheel Patent Illustrations

Photo by: European Patent Office

According to the patent, first reported by CarMoses, the rim carries two zones near the 10 and 2 o'clock positions. Hydraulic pressure fills those sections from the inside, pushing the material radially inward toward the spokes.

That inward growth is the whole point. The application describes thicker grip regions positioned so a hand can reach the shifter paddles without letting go. The padding builds toward the paddles, so the gap between grip and lever closes from both sides at once.

Porsche names Alcantara as its preferred surface material. The covering needs to stretch over the swelling sections without wrinkling or tearing. The same hydraulic fluid that inflates the rim can also shift its temperature, according to the application.

Drivers won't need an automatic mode change to trigger the effect. The system can activate on its own when Sport mode is selected, or on demand through a dedicated button, according to the descriptions of the setup.

Why Do The Paddle Shifters Extend At The Same Time?

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Review

Photo by: Porsche

The patent shows the paddles sitting close to the spokes in normal driving. They slide outward when the rim thickens, moving closer to the driver's fingers as the grip sections swell and the distance between them shrinks.

That coordination is the real engineering challenge here. A thicker rim on its own is a comfort feature. Pairing it with paddles that move toward the driver's hand turns it into a control change. The application highlights use during sporty driving, including race track running.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Porsche has also filed patents covering a simulated manual transmission and a rudder-style steering system for cornering. It's part of a broader pattern of control-focused filings out of Stuttgart.

Adaptive steering wheels aren't new territory industry-wide, either. BMW filed for a steering wheel with fluid-filled chambers back in 1998, and GM was granted a patent for a bladder-filled adaptive rim in 2022. Porsche's version adds the paddle coordination that those earlier filings lacked. Making a rim fatter alone was already solved decades ago, so the geometry is the strong point here.

More From Porsche:

Porsche Unveils One-Off 911 GT3 Tribute To Its Iconic GT1 Race Car

Porsche Launches New Dashcam With Interior Recording And Radar Detection

I Drove Porsche's Electric Boxster Prototype. It's Still A Driver's Car

Porsche's Legendary 550 Spyder Gets A Tiny Electric Reboot. It Costs $92,000

Source: CarMoses

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought





The On-Again-Off-Again TVR Griffith Is Back, And Lotus Is Helping Build It





German Economist Says Selling Volkswagen To China Wouldn't Be A Bad Idea





The Hyundai Mercury Is A Battery-Swapping EV For China





Mazda Exec Claims The Company's Identity No Longer Depends On The Miata

Latest Stories

Porsche Patents A Steering Wheel That Changes Shape In Sport Mode Nov 27 - Patents & Trademarks -

Volvo Says Humanoid Robots Will Work Alongside Line Workers Nov 27 - Manufacturing / Production -

BBC Wanted Richard Hammond Back On Top Gear. He Refused Nov 27 - Celebrity / Entertainment -

Gordon Murray's Next Supercar Will Be Unlike Anything He's Built Before Nov 27 - Supercars -

The On-Again-Off-Again TVR Griffith Is Back, And Lotus Is Helping Build It Nov 27 - Official -

Toyota's New Innova Hycross Combines Hybrid Power With Flex-Fuel Technology Nov 27 - First Look -

Driven: The Volvo XC90 Long Range Is The Future Of PHEVs Nov 27 - First Drives -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Porsche Unveils One-Off 911 GT3 Tribute To Its Iconic GT1 Race Car





Volvo Says Humanoid Robots Will Work Alongside Line Workers





Porsche Launches New Dashcam With Interior Recording And Radar Detection





BBC Wanted Richard Hammond Back On Top Gear. He Refused





I Drove Porsche's Electric Boxster Prototype. It's Still A Driver's Car





Gordon Murray's Next Supercar Will Be Unlike Anything He's Built Before





Porsche Has A Wild Idea To Make Its Cars Corner Faster