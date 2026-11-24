Home

Porsche

718 Boxster

Reviews

I Drove Porsche's Electric Boxster Prototype. It's Still A Driver's Car

Porsche's electric 718 prototype delivers stunning acceleration, sharp handling, and even simulated gearshifts. Most importantly, it still feels like a Boxster.

Photo by: Porsche

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 24, at 10:00am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Goal number one in Porsche’s development of the electric 718 Boxster is that it had to stay true to its name. It had to look and feel like a Boxster. If Porsche missed that mark, even by a little bit, the car would be a hard sell to a very vocal Internet that’s seemingly already denounced it.

Good news for Porsche, then, is that an early drive of a prototype reveals the automaker has nailed the assignment. This is a 718 Boxster through and through.

I spent a day riding shotgun and getting time behind the wheel of what might just be the first genuinely good electric sports car. And a truly fantastic Boxster, as well.

The 800-Volt Boxster

Photo by: Porsche

Yes, Porsche will keep the 718 nomenclature for this 983-generation Boxster, but the bigger number here is the 800-volt electric architecture. Porsche calls it the E-Core architecture, which allows the automaker to place the battery pack directly behind the seats. The result is a 40:60 weight distribution, close to that of the gas-powered Boxsters.

As for the actual curb weight, Porsche won’t spill the beans just yet. But I was told the figure lands somewhere between that of a base 911 and the Turbo S. Let’s hope we’re talking about the Turbo S coupe and not the cabriolet. Regardless, I suspect the figure will be in the upper 3,000-pound range.

There’s also no talk of range yet, either. Porsche has certainly logged lots of miles in testing, as much as 2.5 million in fact. But the actual driving range, trim lineup, and power outputs remain to be seen.

You will be able to charge this up anywhere, at least, since the rear charging spot uses a NACS port.

It Drives Like A Boxster

Photo by: Porsche

A crisp morning on California canyon roads is a great introduction to any vehicle, never mind one as important as this one for Porsche. I met a handful of engineers sat beside a quartet of camo-clad electric Boxster prototypes, with the first order of the day riding shotgun up and down a brief section of one of the Golden State’s many fine slivers of sinewy tarmac.

A few corners in, and it simply felt like I was in a regular Boxster—no EV whine, no jerky motions. The only difference was the seemingly ferocious manner in which the tall German gentleman operating the tiller rocketed out of corners.

Even from the passenger seat, this car displays tremendous power and dispatches effortlessly, as is inherent in EV applications. But one’s own Butt Barometer can only understand so much from the passenger side.

Changing locations, we head to the Porsche Experience Center track in Los Angeles for some actual driving. Leading us around PECLA’s circuit for our three multi-lap sessions is a 992 Porsche 911 GTS. It’s fitting, considering just how much the electric Boxster borrows from that car.

Photos by: Porsche

Photos by: Porsche

The front ⅔ of the 718 look and feel very much like a 911. That’s because it essentially is just that. Porsche borrowed the steering setup from the 911 GTS, lots of the chassis components carry over from the 911, and even the brakes, wheels, and tire setups are taken from the bigger brother Porsche.

One nifty trick on the 718, however, is the use of rear-axle steering. You’re taking a vehicle with an already small footprint and finding ways to shrink it further. Couple that with the Boxster being rear-motor, rear-wheel-drive-only, and you have a steering system that doesn’t have to battle the weight and packaging that come with adding a front-mounted motor.

The result is a Boxster that handles… like a Boxster.

Photo by: Porsche

A few corners in, and it simply felt like I was in a regular Boxster—no EV whine, no jerky motions.

Turn-in is sharp, there’s real steering feel, and the brakes don’t have any sort of electric-car-related weirdness. With the battery pack set behind the passenger compartment, the weight transfer feels familiar, and the electric Boxster is delightfully playful.

Even being the most powerful Boxster ever, the chassis has no problem keeping up with all the oomph.

Porsche remains mum on total output but has said this is the most powerful 718 in history. That’s no surprise after you experience launch control. Put your foot hard on the brake, mash the accelerator, then let off the brake, and the result is brutal acceleration. The electric 718 runs from 0-62 miles per hour in under three seconds.

E-Shift Shenanigans

Photo by: Porsche

One potentially polarizing part of the experience is the E-Shift system. This is standard kit on all electric Boxsters. Press the appropriate button on the steering wheel, and you now have an electric vehicle that’s emulating a gas-powered car fitted with a seven-speed PDK.

You can run it in automatic or shift it yourself with the paddles. If you choose, you can run the car up to a simulated redline and hear it bounce off a faux limiter. The feeling inside the car reminds me of driving a proper paddle-shifted Boxster. There’s no hit to performance either, as the system isn’t cutting power or braking to fake gearshifts; it’s a calculated torque bump, and it feels legit.

Photo by: Porsche

The feeling inside the car reminds me of driving a proper paddle-shifted Boxster.

As for the noise, Porsche created a soundtrack based around the aural excellence of the 981-generation Boxster GTS. You can tell there’s a level of digital trickery to it, of course, but when you stop thinking about it, it simply sounds like an older Boxster is a car length or so behind you.

Pairing the noise with the simulated shift action does a hell of a job at bringing the driving experience full circle. And if you hate it, you can keep things quiet or drive the car with a more traditional EV-esque spaceship hum.

Verdict: It’s Not For Everyone, But It Is Excellent

Photo by: Porsche

No, you don’t have to like that Porsche has created an electric Boxster. The car certainly will not be for everyone, and that’s before we even find out the actual driving range and starting price. But you should know it’s foolish to dismiss such a car because you think it won’t be fun to drive or because you believe all EVs are just bad, regardless.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Porsche still makes cars with combustion engines. And those cars are brilliant too. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, the company that excels at making some of the greatest sports cars on the planet has also cracked the code for making an electric sports car.

The production version will debut early in 2027. And a day spent ripping hot laps in this prototype only makes me excited to learn much more about it.

More First Drive Reviews

BMW's Electric 3 Series Makes Gas Hard To Justify: Driven

Driven: The Revuelto SV Is All Bull, No BS

Porsche 718 Boxster EV Prototype

Motor Single, Rear-Mounted Motor

Drive Type Rear-Wheel Drive

Speed 0-62 MPH >3.0 Seconds

Maximum speed 155+ Miles Per Hour

Seating Capacity 2

Weight 3,750 Pounds (Est.)

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





New York Bans Car Subscriptions For Features Your Car Already Has, With Exceptions





I Drove Porsche's Electric Boxster Prototype. It's Still A Driver's Car





Porsche Has A Wild Idea To Make Its Cars Corner Faster





12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought





'We Can't Let That Happen:' Toyota Vows To Keep Fun Cars Alive For Young Drivers

Latest Stories

I Drove Porsche's Electric Boxster Prototype. It's Still A Driver's Car Nov 24 - First Drives -

No, BMW's Logo Isn't Actually An Airplane Propeller Nov 24 - Motor101 -

Chrysler Recalls 82,843 Ram 1500 Trucks Over Brake Software Bug That Could Disable Safety Features Nov 24 - Recalls -

Carroll Shelby-Driven Ford GT40 Returns To Auction After Previous Sale Attempt Nov 24 - For Sale -

Toyota Isn't Even Halfway Done Developing Its Mid-Engined Coupe Nov 24 - Industry -

One-Off Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 Raised $174,000 For The USO Nov 24 - For Sale -

'We Can't Let That Happen:' Toyota Vows To Keep Fun Cars Alive For Young Drivers Nov 24 - Industry -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Porsche Has A Wild Idea To Make Its Cars Corner Faster





No, BMW's Logo Isn't Actually An Airplane Propeller





Porsche's Legendary 550 Spyder Gets A Tiny Electric Reboot. It Costs $92,000





Chrysler Recalls 82,843 Ram 1500 Trucks Over Brake Software Bug That Could Disable Safety Features





These Retro-Inspired Sports Cars Keep The Air-Cooled Porsche Spirit Alive





Carroll Shelby-Driven Ford GT40 Returns To Auction After Previous Sale Attempt





Porsche Revisits Its Strange Car Designed To Last 20 Years