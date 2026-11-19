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Porsche's Legendary 550 Spyder Gets A Tiny Electric Reboot. It Costs $92,000

Hedley Studios' 80 percent-scale Porsche 550 J brings electric power and 40-mph performance. Deliveries begin next year.

Photo by: Hedley Studios

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 9:30am ET

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Porsche is letting a smaller, battery-powered version of its first-ever purpose-built race car loose in the desert. The Porsche 550 J is an 80 percent-scale electric reinterpretation of the 550 Spyder. It makes its public debut at Icons of Porsche in Dubai on November 21 and 22.

Hedley Studios, the Oxfordshire company behind the project, built the car with Porsche AG over six years, drawing on the original production drawings and the archives at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. Only 250 examples will ever be made.

Debut At Icons Of Porsche In Dubai

Porsche 550 J

Photo by: Hedley Studios

The festival returns to The Square Nad Al Sheba for its sixth year. The 550 J shares the stage with a 1954 Porsche 550 A Spyder pulled straight from the museum's own collection, a car Porsche calls the first it ever built specifically for racing.

The timing isn't an accident. This year marks 75 years of Porsche motorsport, and 70 years since Umberto Maglioli drove a 550 to the marque's first outright win at the Targa Florio in 1956, a result still treated as a landmark inside the company.

Ben Hedley, founder of Hedley Studios, said the original 550 Spyder "wasn't just fast, it was accessible, purposeful, and beautifully honest in its design." He said the goal with the J was to keep that character "relevant for a new generation."

Deniz Keskin, Porsche AG's director of brand management and partnerships, called the finished car "a remarkable, handcrafted tribute to a true motorsport legend." She added that Porsche only partners with studios that share its "uncompromising focus on quality, precision, and authenticity."

Gallery: Porsche 550 J

43

Source: Hedley Studios

Electric Powertrain Reimagines The 550 Spyder

Underneath the carbon fiber body sits a spaceframe chassis built from high-strength steel, TIG-welded together. Porsche itself moved to this construction method after the first 89 550 Spyders, to make the later 550 A lighter and stiffer. The J weighs 350 kilograms (772 pounds).

Standard power comes from an 8 kW (11 horsepower) motor paired with a compact lithium-ion battery, good for a top speed of 40 mph and up to 30 miles of range. Brembo monobloc calipers and ventilated discs replace the drums of the 1950s original.

Buyers who want more can add the RS Pack. It brings extra battery capacity for 16 kW (21 horsepower), drilled discs, and adjustable Bilstein dampers on Eibach springs. That option pushes top speed to 50 mph and stretches range to 50 miles.

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More than 1,300 new components went into the car, including bespoke wheels, suspension parts and switchgear. Buyers can choose historic liveries or go full Paint to Sample, right down to matching a companion full-size Porsche already in their garage.

Pricing starts at £69,500 (about $92,000) plus options and taxes, with orders open now through Porsche dealers or directly from Hedley Studios. Deliveries begin in spring 2027, with test drives available at the company's Bicester headquarters and in other markets throughout the year.

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Source: Hedley Studios

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