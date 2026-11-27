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Toyota's New Innova Hycross Combines Hybrid Power With Flex-Fuel Technology

Flex-fuel Innova HyCross pairs a locally built 2.0-liter hybrid with E20 to E85 compatibility, three drive modes, and seven- or eight-seat layouts.

Photo by: Toyota

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 3:24am ET

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Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the all-new Innova HyCross on November 25, 2026, calling it India's first Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle. The headline change sits under the hood: a locally manufactured flex-fuel engine that runs on ethanol blends from E20 to E85.

Bookings for the updated Innova HyCross hybrid started on November 26, 2026. The flex-fuel strong-hybrid range opens at ₹19,99,000 ($22,600), and the model keeps the seven- and eight-seat layouts that made it a staple for Indian families and fleets.

E20 To E85 Capability And Launch Price

Toyota Innova HyCross Flex-Fuel Hybrid (India)

Photo by: Toyota

The flex-fuel system lets owners fill up with any blend between E20 and E85 without switching tunes or parts. Toyota built the engine domestically and paired it with what it calls e-Drive technology to manage how the hybrid system shares work between the combustion engine and the electric motor.

Deputy managing director Tadashi Asazuma said the update fits into a longer line of changes to the nameplate:

'The All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle represents the continued evolution of the Innova, combining advanced technology, premium comfort and greater choice to meet the rising aspirations of our customers.'

Executive vice president Sabari Manohar added that the design work extended to the cabin as well as the sheet metal:

'The All-New Innova HyCross Flex Hybrid Electric Vehicle has been thoughtfully designed to elevate its premium and versatile character, combining a refreshed exterior with an enhanced interior.'

The vehicle has gone through nationwide testing in India to confirm quality and performance before this launch.

Gallery: Toyota Innova HyCross (India)

10

Source: Toyota

Powertrain, Efficiency And Seating Options

Power comes from a TNGA 2.0-liter engine mated to Toyota's fifth-generation self-charging hybrid system, with a combined output of 147 kilowatts, or 197 horsepower. Drivers can toggle between EV, Eco and Power modes depending on how much they want the electric motor to carry the load.

Toyota rates fuel efficiency at 22.58 kilometers per liter (about 53 miles per gallon) running on an E20 blend. That figure positions the Innova HyCross as a hybrid tuned around the lower-ethanol fuel already present in India’s supply, instead of a high-blend E85-only specialty vehicle.

Four grades carry the new powertrain: G Hybrid, GX Hybrid, VX Hybrid and ZX Hybrid, with the range-topping ZX Hybrid reaching ₹31,99,000 ($36,100). The previous strong-hybrid-only variants give way to these flex-fuel-capable hybrids in Toyota’s Indian lineup, so buyers choosing a hybrid Innova now step straight into the E20-to-E85-ready setup.

Toyota Innova HyCross Flex-Fuel Hybrid (India)

Toyota Innova HyCross Flex-Fuel Hybrid (India)

Photos by: Toyota

A non-hybrid gasoline version remains on sale too, starting at ₹19,59,000 ($21,200) for the base GX trim, giving buyers a cheaper entry point without the flex-fuel hardware. Toyota backs the hybrid system with a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty and extends coverage on the hybrid battery to 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

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E85 itself is still far from common across Indian fuel stations, which limits how often owners can use the highest-ethanol blend day to day. The flex capability gives the Innova HyCross some future-proofing as ethanol targets rise, while most buyers will likely run E10 or E20 and see savings mainly from the hybrid system’s efficiency.

For context on how Toyota is spreading hybrid hardware across its lineup, the automaker has also detailed changes to the 2027 Sienna hybrid for the US market, while its broader electrification roadmap includes the VEEF emissions-reduction strategy it has outlined for other regions.

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Source: Toyota

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