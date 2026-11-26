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Toyota's First Range-Extended EV Is Coming, And It Looks Like A Highlander

GAC Toyota’s new extended-range SUV previews a fifth electrified powertrain while a separate fully electric Highlander targets US buyers.

Photo by: Toyota

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 6:34am ET

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Toyota is about to put a name to its China teaser. GAC Toyota, the automaker's joint venture there, posted an image on Weibo previewing an unnamed SUV built around range-extender technology. The reveal is scheduled for November 27, 2026, during a morning press event at the Guangzhou Motor Show.

The teaser does not confirm a model name. The shape and timing have many observers expecting a Highlander-based SUV. This would be Toyota's first extended-range EV, a fifth type of electrified vehicle alongside its battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, regular hybrid, and fuel-cell models.

Toyota's First EREV Debuts At Guangzhou

Toyota Highlander EREV Teaser

Photo by: Toyota

GAC Toyota scheduled the reveal for November 27, 2026, according to the preview posted on its Weibo account, as first reported by CarNewsChina. The post did not name the vehicle or release specifications.

An EREV, or extended-range electric vehicle, drives its wheels with electric motors alone. A small gasoline engine comes along for the ride purely as a generator, topping off the battery instead of ever turning the driveshaft itself.

That mechanical setup separates this SUV from the fully electric three-row SUV Toyota has already introduced for the US market. One drives on batteries charged by an onboard engine. The other drives on batteries charged only from a plug.

Pre-reveal coverage in China mentions indicative numbers for electric-only and combined range. Toyota has not confirmed any range or battery specifications for the EREV yet, and nothing about pricing has surfaced either.

GAC Toyota's Highlander Clues And What Stays Unconfirmed

2027 Toyota Highlander EV

Photo by: Toyota

The clues add up without quite closing the loop. Coverage of the teaser describes the SUV as likely based on the Highlander and a flagship for Toyota's range-extender push in China. Toyota itself has not confirmed the name or its positioning.

The stakes behind the reveal are bigger than one SUV. Toyota reportedly aims to build 200,000 EREVs in 2027, then roughly double that to around 400,000 units in 2028.

That volume target only makes sense if China's price war is squeezing margins on straight battery-electric models.

A company executive described that pressure to Nikkei, saying "competition in China is intensifying as the market fixates on battery EVs, leading to price wars among automakers". An EREV sidesteps some of that fight by using a smaller, cheaper battery pack.

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None of this touches the US-market Highlander, which Toyota still plans to sell as a fully electric model with three rows of seating for up to seven. It's built at the automaker's Georgetown, Kentucky plant for the 2027 model year.

Buyers there get a 77.0-kWh battery with an estimated 287-mile range in front-wheel-drive XLE trim, or a 95.8-kWh pack rated at up to 320 miles on XLE and Limited all-wheel-drive models. China's EREV and America's battery-electric Highlander share a nameplate but answer to separate markets and separate powertrains.

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Sources: CarNewsChina, Nikkei Asia

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