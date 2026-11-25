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Konnichiwa, Camry! Toyota Is Importing The Kentucky-Built Sedan Into Japan

The midsize sedan returns to Japan, but this time it will arrive from the Kentucky factory.

Photo by: Toyota

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 25, at 3:29am ET

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Toyota is bringing its midsize sedan back to Japan, but it won't be building the car locally. Instead, the eleventh-generation model will arrive from the United States, where the company builds it at its Kentucky plant. That's quite a homecoming for a car that hasn't been available in its home market since December 2023.

The Japanese launch is scheduled for December 23. Toyota sees the move as more than simply bringing back a familiar nameplate. It also wants to show how a global manufacturing strategy can benefit multiple markets, particularly as trade tensions remain a concern.

The Camry isn't the only American-built Toyota sold in Japan. The company has already started selling the U.S.-manufactured Highlander and Tundra in its home market, with both models entering Japanese showrooms earlier this year. The SUV comes from the Indiana plant, while the full-size pickup truck rolls off the production line in Texas.

2027 Toyota Camry (Japan)

Photo by: Toyota

The Japanese-Market Camry Brings A Few Changes

Although it crosses the Pacific as a U.S.-built vehicle, the Camry won't arrive in Japan without changes. Toyota has converted it to right-hand drive, moved the turn signal switch to the right side, and installed a localized multimedia and navigation system. Interestingly, the company could have taken advantage of a July 2025 bilateral framework allowing U.S.-certified passenger cars to enter Japan without additional testing. Toyota went further and obtained official domestic vehicle type certification for the Camry.

Measuring 193.7 inches (4,920 millimeters) long, 72.4 inches (1,840 mm) wide, and 57.1 inches (1,450 mm) tall, it's almost identical in footprint to the JDM-spec Crown Crossover (known as the Crown in the United States). However, its lower roofline also means it can fit within Japan's strict mechanical parking garage limits.

Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid system, driving the front wheels through a series-parallel setup. Toyota hasn't announced a more powerful version for Japan, so buyers will have to make do with the hybrid configuration.

2027 Toyota Camry (Japan)

Photos by: Toyota

2027 Toyota Camry (Japan)

Photos by: Toyota

The company will offer two trim levels: G, priced at ¥4.3 million ($27,000 at current exchange rates), and Z, starting at ¥5.2 million ($32,600). Toyota targets monthly sales of 850 units, which works out to just over 10,000 cars annually. All-wheel drive is not available as an option, at least for now.

For reference, the cheapest Camry in the U.S. costs $30,995, rising to about $45,000 for the top trim with AWD and all the boxes on the options list ticked. Despite the SUV craze, the midsize sedan's sales rose two percent last year to 316,185 units. Through the first nine months of 2026, demand spiked by 11.2 percent to 260,684 vehicles.

Rather than develop a separate version for Japan, Toyota can use an existing global model and adapt it to local requirements. The Camry was engineered from the outset to meet demanding safety standards in different markets, making the return easier to pull off.

2027 Toyota Camry (Japan)

28

Source: Toyota

Could Sedans Be Making A Comeback?

Toyota sees an opportunity to capitalize on renewed interest in sedans, particularly among younger buyers. During a visit to the United States, Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima noticed that some younger drivers viewed sedans as a refreshing alternative to the SUVs their parents had driven.

That's an interesting shift in a market where crossovers have dominated for years. Toyota clearly believes there's still room for a traditional four-door car, even if it has to bring one home from the other side of the world.

What do you think?

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The Camry's return won't suddenly reverse Japan's shift toward SUVs, but it does show that Toyota isn't ready to give up on sedans. And there's something rather fitting about a U.S.-built Camry making the journey back to Japan. After all, not every homecoming involves a plane ticket across the Pacific.

In exchange, perhaps America should finally get the elusive Century. After all, fair trade means Japan deserves Kentucky-built Camrys, while the U.S. deserves a taste of Toyota's homegrown Rolls-Royce rival.

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