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Toyota's Wild Hilux One-Off Is A Pickup That Forgot To Be A Truck

The Hyper Z Prototype has no bed, no tailgate, and a wing the size of a billboard.

Photo by: Toyota

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 25, at 4:35am ET

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Toyota has taken the Hilux, one of the most dependable workhorses on the planet, and turned it into something that looks like it escaped straight out of SEMA. Meet the Hyper Z Prototype, a one-off built on the new Hilux Travo Z Edition.

The design comes from Toyota Design Australia, heavily inspired by Thailand's pickup market. That market is huge, and its customization scene is just as wild. The team first got interested in the idea back in 2024, and the Hyper Z is where it ended up: a lowered pickup seen through a very different lens.

The proportions are the first thing you notice. The Hyper Z measures 5,360 mm (211 in) long, 2,203 mm (86.7 in) wide, and just 1,513 mm (59.6 in) tall, riding on a 3,085-mm (121.5 in) wheelbase. The track is 1,692 mm (66.6 in) up front and 1,780 mm (70.1 in) at the rear. That's a lot of truck stretched out over very little height.

Toyota Hilux Hyper Z concept

Photo by: Toyota

Hilux, But Make It Extreme

The wheels fill the arches like they were poured into them. Toyota fitted 22-inch wheels wrapped in 325/35 R22 tires. The photos show Pirelli P Zero rubber, and the wheels wear big white aero-style covers with "Toyota" lettering around the rim. It gives off a modern race car vibe, yet the Hilux DNA is still clearly there, especially in the squared-off nose and the Toyota-badged blackout bar between the slim LED headlights.

According to Toyota, the aero apparently isn't just for show. The Hyper Z gets a front splitter, a ground-effect underbody, a rear diffuser, and that giant wing. The goal is to manage airflow and cooling around the car, mixing design, function, and performance thinking.

The front end has its own flavor of crazy. The lower grille is a honeycomb mesh that spells out "HILUX" in big block letters, and it sits under a gaping bumper with a wide splitter that nearly scrapes the red display podium. A black hood and roof contrast with the white body, and "Hyper Z" graphics wrap around the rear fenders. A small "98 Hilux Prototype" decal sits on the doors.

Toyota Hilux Hyper Z concept rear

Photo by: Toyota

Wait, Where's the Bed?

Here's where things get properly weird. Toyota removed the tailgate to make room for a huge rear wing, and the pickup bed went with it. This thing is barely a truck anymore. It has a double cab and a Hilux badge, but behind the cabin there's now a sculpted black aero tray with lit-up "HILUX" lettering instead of anywhere to put your stuff. Don't expect to haul anything bigger than a few helmets.

The wing itself is enormous. It sits high above the rear fenders on thick uprights and carries a giant "Toyota" logo across the top. Below it, a massive rear diffuser with a honeycomb mesh insert hangs off the back, flanked by the familiar vertical LED taillights.

Look past the aero, and you'll spot how much of the regular Hilux is still there. The double-cab greenhouse looks like it came straight off the production truck, which makes the surrounding bodywork stand out even more. Swollen, sharply creased fenders bulge out over the wheels, and thick black side skirts run along the bottom edge of the doors, tying the front and rear together.

Toyota Hilux Hyper Z concept front

Photos by: Toyota

Toyota Hilux Hyper Z concept rear

Photos by: Toyota

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The stripped-out cabin isn't a normal Hilux either. Through the windows, you can see a roll cage, Sabelt harnesses, and red racing-style seats. This looks ready for a track day, not a trip to the lumber yard.

Toyota hasn't said what's under the skin, or whether the Hyper Z does anything other than look incredible on a turntable. For now, it's a design exercise meant to inspire and kick off new trends in the Thai pickup scene. Given how this thing looks, we'd say mission accomplished.

Toyota Hilux Hyper Z concept

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Source: Toyota

More About The Hilux:

The New Toyota Hilux Goes Electric—But It Keeps Diesel and Gas Engines

2026 Toyota Hilux Base Model Still Has a Manual Gearbox

Toyota Gives the New Hilux a Rally Makeover for 2026 Dakar

Watch Toyota Drop A Caravan On The Electric Hilux To Revive Top Gear Stunt

Source: Toyota

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