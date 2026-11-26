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2027 Toyota 4Runner Finally Adds Heated Seats, Then Crosses $45,000

Base 2027 Toyota 4Runner SR5 now starts at $45,085 delivered, adding standard heated, power-adjustable front seats and selective upgrades across pricier trims.

Photo by: Toyota

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 8:12am ET

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Toyota has raised prices across the entire 2027 4Runner lineup. The entry-level SR5 absorbs the biggest jump, now starting at $45,085 including destination, up $1,220 from last year and the first time the SR5 has crossed $45,000.

Buyers get something for that increase. Heated, eight-way power-adjustable front seats are now standard on the SR5, a feature that used to require a trim upgrade. Other grades pick up their own targeted changes.

What The 2027 SR5's $45,085 Starting Price Includes

2027 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Everest

Photo by: Toyota

The SR5 carries an MSRP of $43,490 before a $1,595 destination charge, landing at $45,085 delivered. That's the number shoppers see on the window sticker.

The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road share that same eight-way power-adjustable front seat upgrade. Heated front seats are now standard on every 2027 4Runner grade. All three trims run on the same 278-horsepower turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic, and every 2027 4Runner comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard.

Four-wheel drive ships standard on most grades. It's a $2,000 option on certain trims where it isn't included by default. Buyers cross-shopping the brand's other recently repriced models can check how the 2027 Camry's price increases compare before settling on a 4Runner trim.

Gallery: 2027 Toyota 4Runner

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Source: Toyota

Which Trims Got Hit Hardest By The 2027 Price Hikes

Most 2027 4Runner trims rose by roughly $200, a modest bump compared to the SR5's increase. The TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and hybrid TRD Off-Road stand out as the bigger exceptions, each climbing $870 for 2027.

The hybrid Platinum's price grew by $490. It uses an electrified powertrain that pairs the four-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined 326 horsepower. Hybrid models start around $55,945, roughly $10,000 above the base SR5.

Appearance and trim-specific changes round out the update. The TRD Pro now offers a Hot Honey paint option for an added $695, alongside newly standard red tow hooks. The Platinum trim gains puddle lamps that project the 4Runner logo onto the ground when the front doors open.

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Toyota also renamed its Black exterior color to Inked across every trim level, a cosmetic change that costs nothing but shows up on every order sheet.

Toyota says new 4Runners are available to order now, with vehicles reaching dealerships toward the end of this year.

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Source: Toyota

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