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The Toyota Sienna Gets A Big Hybrid Upgrade For 2027

The updated Sienna makes more power, uses less fuel, and gets larger standard digital displays.

Photo by: Toyota

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 20, at 8:00am ET

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The 2027 Toyota Sienna doesn’t look different from last year’s model, but the familiar sheet metal is hiding some significant changes underneath. The 2027 Sienna will launch with Toyota’s sixth-generation hybrid system, which is more powerful and more efficient than the model’s current powertrain.

The 2027 Sienna comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 124.0-kilowatt drive motor and a 1.15-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, powering the front wheels. Total system output is up from 245 horsepower to 251 hp, while producing the same 176 pound-feet of torque.

2027 Toyota Sienna XSE

Photo by: Toyota

The automaker has retuned the engine to rev at lower RPMs for quieter operation in parking lots and at mid-range speeds. The new hybrid system also features more efficient electric motors and a new electrical platform, which includes the ECU and software.

The Sienna also gets a new steering system, including a new column, a new steering gearbox, a new motor control unit, and a new torque sensor. Toyota also re-tuned the system for improved low-speed effort and better stability at highway speeds.

It also gets the new brake system introduced on the 2026 RAV4.

More HP, Better MPGs

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota claims the front-wheel-drive Sienna can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 7.5 seconds. The all-wheel-drive variant, which adds a 40-kW rear-mounted electric motor, needs 7.6 seconds, a 0.3-second improvement compared to the 2026 model.

The extra power doesn’t hurt the minivan’s efficiency, either. The 2027 Sienna FWD returns 39 miles per gallon city, 35 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined, up from 36 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 36 mpg combined.

The AWD variant gets 39 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined, up 4 mpg in the city and 2 mpg combined.

Cabin Tweaks

Photo by: Toyota

Inside, the 2027 Sienna will come standard with a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2026 LE and XLE trims have a 7.0-inch display. Toyota also makes its 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen standard across the line, replacing the LE’s 8.0-inch screen and running Toyota’s latest-generation software.

The new steering system includes a new, blockier steering wheel, and the minivan gets new interior LED lighting. A dash camera is now standard, and there are other trim-level tweaks.

The LE now comes standard with the liftgate kick sensor, while the XSE grade gets an assortment of new goodies that eliminate the need for the Limited trim. The XSE features ventilated front seats, a head-up display, seat memory, and a panoramic view monitor that’s now standard on the Woodland.

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Price And Availability

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota says the 2027 Sienna will go on sale early next year. The automaker will release pricing closer to the model’s launch. Storm Cloud is a new exterior color that replaces Cypress.

The entry-level 2026 Sienna LE starts at $42,915, including destination. We expect the starting price to increase to closer to $45,000 with the updated model.

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Source: Toyota

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