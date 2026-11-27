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Nissan NX7 Debuts In China With 1,035 Miles Of Range And A Low Price

Dongfeng Nissan’s NX7 pairs a 40.9-kWh CATL pack and CLTC-rated 320-kilometer EV range with three trims, LiDAR assistance, and China-only availability.

Photo by: Nissan

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 2:30am ET

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Dongfeng Nissan has launched a plug-in hybrid SUV with a CLTC-rated electric range and a price tag that undercuts many mainstream crossovers in China. The NX7 debuted at the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 27, becoming the fourth model in the joint venture's N Series lineup.

Pre-sale pricing ran from 129,900 yuan to 149,900 yuan, roughly $19,500 to $22,500, across three trims, with a limited-time launch offer dropping the starting figure to 119,900 yuan, about $18,000, during the show period. Nissan built the NX7 for Chinese buyers, with a 40.95-kWh battery from CATL doing the heavy lifting.

China Launch, Prices And Trims

Dongfeng Nissan NX7 (China)

Photo by: Nissan

The NX7 comes in three flavors: the 320 Pro at 129,900 yuan, the 320 Max at 139,900 yuan ($21,000), and the range-topping 320 Ultra LiDAR Edition at 149,900 yuan. All three entered the Chinese market on November 27 following a pre-sale period that began earlier in the month, with local coverage describing a launch where cars go on sale and begin reaching customers from that date.

Nissan Motor Co. described the launch as part of a broader strategy for the region. The company said in a statement:

'China continues to serve as an important market and a global hub for innovation and exports, supporting Nissan's vision 'Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life.''

The NX7 measures 4,785 millimeters long, 1,932 millimeters wide, and 1,665 millimeters tall, riding on a 2,815-millimeter wheelbase. That puts it in the mid-size SUV class, sized to compete against a crowded field of domestic plug-in hybrids built for younger, tech-focused buyers.

The move follows a pattern of China-specific launches from Nissan's local partnerships, including the Nissan Terrano PHEV and the automaker's broader hybrid powertrain strategy for the region.

Range And CATL Battery

Dongfeng Nissan NX7 (China)

Photo by: Nissan

Every NX7 trim pairs a 1.5-liter gas engine rated 98 horsepower with a drive motor that makes 228 horsepower. The 40.95-kWh CATL lithium-iron-phosphate battery is standard across the lineup.

Dongfeng Nissan quotes up to 325 kilometers, or about 202 miles, of pure-electric range under China's CLTC test cycle, depending on trim. That cycle tends to produce higher numbers than the EPA's real-world testing, so the figure is best read as a lab result instead of a direct match for American range ratings.

Combined with a full tank and a full charge, Dongfeng Nissan claims up to 1,666 kilometers, or roughly 1,035 miles, of total range under the same CLTC protocol. That combined figure comes from the same laboratory test cycle as the electric-only claim and applies to the China-market specification.

The top-spec 320 Ultra LiDAR Edition adds a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor paired with Momenta's R7 world-model technology, enabling navigation assistance on both highways and city streets. Buyers of that trim also get lifetime access to the intelligent-driving system at no additional cost, a detail Nissan is using to differentiate the flagship from the two lower trims.

Gallery: Dongfeng Nissan NX7 (China)

5

Source: Nissan

What Tech Comes Standard On The NX7?

The cabin centers on a 17.3-inch 3K display paired with a 55-inch augmented-reality head-up display, a setup aimed squarely at tech-conscious Chinese buyers who expect large screens as standard equipment. The car also packs 22 driver-assistance features, including automatic emergency braking and parking assistance.

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Voice control runs through iFLYTEK's Spark Intelligent Cockpit 3.0, which understands Mandarin, Cantonese, and Sichuan dialect.

Official material focuses on China and on possible exports to a wide range of overseas markets without naming specific destinations. The NX7 joins a growing list of Chinese-market Nissan products, alongside vehicles built for export to other markets rather than North America.

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