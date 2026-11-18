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Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R

The R36 will revive a classic design cue from the original Skyline GT-Rs, according to Nissan's new global design chief.

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 18, at 3:50am ET

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The next-generation GT-R is still years away, but we're already getting an interesting hint about its appearance. Matthew Weaver, Nissan's new global design chief, has let it slip that the R36 will feature round headlights, bringing back a styling cue associated with the earliest generations.

Speaking to Japanese publication Best Car, Weaver was asked about the future of Nissan's flagship sports car, which has been dormant since August 2025, when the last R35 rolled off the assembly line. His response was brief but intriguing: "If we were to make an R36, it would have round headlights. That's all I can say right now."

Weaver even laughed at the end of his remark, suggesting he wasn't about to reveal much more. Nevertheless, it's an interesting indication of where Nissan could take the design of its next performance flagship.

Nissan Skyline (KPGC110)

Photo by: Nissan

What's Old Is New Again

Round headlights would represent a return to the model's roots. The original Skyline GT-R (C10), introduced in 1969, featured four circular headlights, as did its successor, the Kenmeri GT-R (pictured here), which arrived in 1972.

Nissan subsequently moved away from this arrangement, with the R32, R33, and R34 adopting more angular lighting signatures. The R35 went in a different direction again, featuring vertically arranged, swept-back headlights. Years later, the GT-R-esque 2023 Hyper Force concept that followed had almost square lights sunk deep into the body.

Bringing back round headlights would give the R36 a direct visual connection to those early Japanese performance icons. It wouldn't necessarily mean Nissan intends to go retro with the entire design, though. A modern interpretation of the circular lighting elements could provide a distinctive identity without making the new car look like a rolling nostalgia exercise.

There's another interesting connection here. Weaver isn't an outsider brought in to reinvent Nissan's design language from scratch. The British designer has been with the company for years and previously worked on the R35, including its distinctive C-pillar treatment. He took over as global design chief on October 1, succeeding Alfonso Albaisa.

The R36 will almost certainly look very different from its predecessor, considering just how old the R35's design has become. Its roots go back to the 2001 GT-R Concept, followed by the closer-to-production 2005 GT-R Proto, both of which previewed the road car that eventually arrived in 2007. Decades later, Nissan will have to give Godzilla a thoroughly modern appearance rather than evolve a design that has been around for so long. The return of round headlights could provide a nostalgic link to the past while allowing the rest of the body to break new ground.

Nissan GT-R R35 Final Edition

The Next GT-R Is In The Works

The design hint comes as Nissan gradually prepares enthusiasts for Godzilla's eventual comeback. CEO Ivan Espinosa confirmed earlier this year that development work on the R36 is already underway, emphasizing that the nameplate remains an important part of the company's identity.

Powertrain details remain scarce, but Nissan has indicated that the next GT-R won't be a pure EV. Instead, some form of electrification is expected to complement a combustion engine, though it's too soon to say whether Nissan will evolve the twin-turbo V6 or go with something else. Either way, electrification will be necessary to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, according to Richard Candler, Nissan's global head of product strategy.

The R35 bowed out last year after an unusually long 17-year production run, leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Nissan hasn't announced a production timeline for its successor, so we wouldn't hold our breath for the R36 to arrive this decade.

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Meanwhile, we'll have to settle for a few carefully chosen words from the company's design boss. To keep enthusiasts interested, CEO Ivan Espinosa has also been teasing the R36's eventual return:

'Yes, we will be working—we are actually working—on GT-R. Not many details I can share today, but the GT-R will come, and it will come with the credibility and credentials it has always had, because it's an icon of a company, but more so an icon of the industry.'

A New GT-R Is Coming... Eventually:

The R36 Nissan GT-R Won't Be Electric: 'No EV GT-R'

A New Nissan GT-R Is In Development. Here's Everything We Know

Nissan CEO Confirms New GT-R Development—And Hints At More Sports Cars

Next-Gen Nissan GT-R Could Return By 2030

Source: Best Car

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