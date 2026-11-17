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Nissan Turns Discarded Pineapple Leaves Into High-Performance Car Parts

Pineapple-leaf fibers become flat yarn and woven fabric as Nissan licenses its composite know-how to FOOD REBORN for exhibition panels.

Photo by: Nissan

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 7:08am ET

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Nissan and a Japanese materials company, Food Reborn Co. Ltd., just found a second life for agricultural waste. The two firms jointly developed automotive exterior body panels made from natural fiber-reinforced plastic, using fibers pulled from discarded pineapple leaves.

Nissan announced the material on November 17, 2026, a day before it goes on public display. The Yokohama-based automaker says the panel is built for demanding environments, including motorsports, where sustainable composites are typically scarce and costly.

Tatsuzo Tomita, Nissan's corporate executive responsible for technology development said:

'We have developed a new fiber-reinforced composite material that utilizes pineapple leaves, a byproduct usually unutilized and discarded. This sustainable and composite material also delivers the high level of performance required for demanding environments such as motorsports.'

Pineapple-Fiber Body Panel

Nissan Natural Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Exterior Body Panels

Photo by: Nissan

The panel pairs pineapple-leaf fiber with resin to form a natural fiber-reinforced plastic, the same broad category of material some racing series already require for modified exterior body panels. Supply of those composites, Nissan notes, has long been limited and expensive.

Nissan says the finished material offers higher tensile strength than conventional natural-fiber composites built on flax. BMW uses flax-based composites in motorsport and in the M Concept Neue Klasse, the design study that previews its first fully electric M car. Nissan hasn't released test data to let the comparison be checked independently.

Etsuko Uda, representative director and CEO of Food Reborn, built the project around what pineapple farming throws away. She said:

'Transforming agricultural byproducts like pineapple leaves into high-performance materials for automotive and sporting goods is highly significant. Driven by deep conviction, we remain dedicated to unlocking new possibilities.'

Worldwide, farmers discard more than 50 million tons of pineapple leaves every year. That volume gives the partnership plenty of raw material to draw from without touching food production.

Nissan ties the work to its broader push to build more interesting cars, under its Green Program 2030 sustainability targets.

Gallery: Nissan Natural Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Exterior Body Panels

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Source: Nissan

Turning Pineapple Leaves Into Reinforced Plastic

The manufacturing process has several steps. Fibers extracted from the leaves get spun into flat yarn, the yarn is woven into fabric, and that fabric becomes the reinforcement layer inside the composite before it is molded into a body panel shape.

Under the arrangement, Nissan licenses its natural fiber-reinforced-plastic know-how to Food Reborn, covering flat yarn, woven fabric and resin-impregnated prepreg production. Food Reborn is based in Okinawa and set to mark its tenth anniversary in September 2027.

The company specializes in biodegradable materials and brings its own experience handling pineapple-leaf fibers.

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Nissan hasn't said whether this composite will reach a production road car. The current panel exists as exhibition technology, and the company hasn't published a lifecycle assessment or a quantified carbon-footprint figure for the material yet.

The hood will be shown publicly at the SAMPE Japan Advanced Materials Technology Exhibition 2026, running November 18 through 20 at Tokyo Big Sight's East Hall. Nissan and Food Reborn will share a booth there, alongside the industry group and trade newspaper that organize the annual event.

More On New Materials:

Jeremy Clarkson Is Growing A Jaguar F-Type On His Farm

Bentley’s New EV Uses 100% Merino Wool—Not Leather

Renault develops recycled upholstery for new Zoe electric hatchback

Car interiors are becoming more eco-friendly

Source: Nissan

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