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Leaked Nissan Terrano Reveals A Boxy Off-Roader With Three Powertrain Options

China’s MIIT homologation documents reveal the Nissan Terrano PHEV’s dimensions, powertrains, towing capacity, and off-road-focused hardware before its full debut.

Photo by: MIIT

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 4:45am ET

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Nissan's revival of the Terrano name is already showing its face, and the leak did not come from the automaker. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has published homologation filings for the all-new Terrano PHEV, and reports now tie its public debut to either tomorrow's Guangzhou International Mobile Exhibition or the 2027 Auto China show in Shanghai.

The filing arrives ahead of those expected show appearances and lays out dimensions, powertrain output, and design details. The brand had already teased the model's direction with the Terrano PHEV Concept earlier this year.

Dimensions, Capabilities And Design Features

Nissan Terrano Patent Images

Photo by: MIIT

According to the MIIT filing, the Terrano PHEV measures 200.7 inches long, 77.9 inches wide, and 77.2 inches tall, riding on a 112.2-inch wheelbase. The SUV carries a 36-degree approach angle and a 31-degree departure angle, figures aimed at off-road use.

Those numbers put the Terrano well short of the Navara Pro pickup it is based on. The SUV is 15.6 inches shorter than the truck. It is wider and taller by small margins, but its wheelbase is cut by 17.7 inches. Towing capacity drops too, from 7,716 pounds on the Navara Pro to 5,512 pounds on the Terrano.

China-spec models get 18-inch wheels as standard, wrapped in 265/65R18 tires. Exterior touches carried over from the concept include a side-opening tailgate, an externally mounted spare tire, and vertically stacked taillights. A panoramic sunroof is offered as an option.

The Terrano will be sold strictly as a two-row SUV. Nissan is not chasing the three-row family-hauler crowd with this nameplate, and that puts it closer to a dedicated off-roader.

Powertrain Options And Drivetrain Setup

Nissan Terrano Patent Images

Photo by: MIIT

The filing confirms three distinct powertrains, matching details Nissan's Chief Product Specialist Antonio Lopez had already shared. Buyers get a 2.3-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder making 187 hp, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine rated at 254 hp, or a plug-in hybrid setup.

The PHEV pairs a turbo 2.0-liter gas engine producing 204 hp with an electric motor rated up to 268 hp. Nissan has not disclosed the combined system output for the hybrid powertrain. The total figure remains unclear for now.

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All versions get mechanical four-wheel drive built around a shaft-driven system, matching the setup already used on the Navara Pro PHEV. That hardware choice, along with the two-row-only configuration, points to a genuine off-roader.

Nissan Philippines stands to benefit most directly from the spread. Offering both diesel and plug-in hybrid variants lets the brand address two separate SUV segments with a single model. More details on specific market availability are expected in the coming months.

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Source: MIIT via Autoindustriya

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