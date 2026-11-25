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Slate Truck’s 205-Mile Range Is The Bet That Could Redefine Affordable EVs

Slate Truck pairs its fixed 205-mile range with a $24,950 starting price and a modular conversion kit that reshapes it into two SUV styles.

Photo by: Slate

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 2:49am ET

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Slate Auto is sticking with a 205-mile range on its electric pickup. The 2027 Slate Truck starts at $24,950 before a $1,450 destination charge, landing at $26,400 for the cheapest configuration on sale in the US.

That range number stays fixed no matter which options buyers pick. Slate is betting most people will not mind, and the company points to how little Americans actually drive in a given day to make its case.

As reported by Automotive News, Slate's pitch rests on a trade: a smaller, cheaper battery pack for a sticker price that undercuts nearly everything else in the segment. The truck runs a single rear-wheel-drive motor rated at 181 horsepower, paired with an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery and an NACS charging port, the same connector standard Tesla popularized and most new EVs now use.

Why Slate Is Betting On A Smaller Battery

Slate Truck

Photo by: Slate

A 2024 AAA survey found the average American drives about 31 miles per day. A full charge on the Slate Truck would theoretically last close to a week of typical errands. Slate leans on that figure in its marketing, presenting 205 miles as plenty for daily use.

The battery is the costliest component in any EV, so trimming its size is the most direct way to cut the price tag. It's the same rationale behind making the Slate Truck roughly two feet shorter than a Ford Maverick, the smallest pickup currently sold in the US.

The approach puts Slate at odds with where most of the market is heading. Kia's EV3 compact crossover starts at $31,385 with 221 miles of standard range. The automaker expects its longer-range 321-mile Wind trim, priced from $36,485, to account for roughly 60 percent of sales. Buyers, in other words, keep paying extra to avoid range anxiety.

Ford's new Fathom midsize electric pickup adds more pressure. The truck is Ford's first model on its Universal EV platform. A standard battery is expected to deliver about 250 miles of range, and an optional pack targets roughly 300 miles. It starts at $29,945 with shipping, a price close to Slate's loaded configurations, but with considerably more range on tap.

Gallery: Slate Truck

23

Source: Slate

What The Conversion Kit Changes

Slate's bigger differentiator isn't the battery. It's the optional conversion kit that turns the two-seat pickup into a five-passenger crossover without a trip to a dealership for bodywork.

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The kit adds a roll cage, airbags and a rear seat. Those components are built so many owners can install them in a home garage with basic tools. Most Squareback and Fastback builds now leave the factory as fully assembled SUV configurations at their $29,950 and $31,950 starting prices, both figures before the shared $1,450 destination charge that applies across every configuration Slate sells.

None of those conversions touch the 205-mile range, which stays constant across the pickup, the Squareback and the Fastback alike. Slate's bet is that buyers cross-shopping a configurable electric pickup value the ability to reshape the vehicle around their needs more than they value extra miles between charges.

More From Slate:

James May Drove Slate's Tiny Electric Truck And Says He'd Buy One: Video

Slate Lets You Pick A Color Straight From The Crayola Crayon Box

Sorry, Canada: You Won't Get The Slate Truck

The Slate Truck Is More Expensive Than Expected

Source: Automotive News

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