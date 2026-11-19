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Volkswagen Secures ID. UP Name As New Electric City Car Takes Shape

Volkswagen's Palmela plant is already building ID. UP pre-series cars as the sub-€20,000 electric hatch targets 2027 regular production.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 3:16am ET

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Volkswagen has applied to register the name ID. UP with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The filing is dated October 22, 2026. That alone doesn't lock in a badge. The pre-production electric city car now running down a Portuguese line is referred to as ID.1.

The trademark filing likely targets Volkswagen's long-awaited sub-€20,000 (about $22,000) electric hatchback, a production model anticipated by the ID. EVERY1 concept. Regular manufacturing of this entry-level EV is planned for the fourth quarter of 2027 at Palmela, with the current pre-production run validating the assembly line ahead of that date.

Volkswagen built the first ID.1 pre-production units at its Autoeuropa plant in Palmela, testing tools, assembly methods, work steps and cycle times on the line. That's according to Volkswagen Group, as reported by Electrek. The cars reportedly came off the line clean, with the plant hitting the targets it set for this stage of testing.

What The EUIPO Filing Says About The ID. UP Name

Volkswagen ID. Every1 concept

Photo by: Volkswagen

A trademark application tells you a company wants to protect a name. It doesn't confirm that name will end up on the trunk lid.

Volkswagen has used "ID." badges consistently across its electric lineup, and "UP" directly recalls the old gas-powered Up city car.

Volkswagen's pricing target for the ID.1 sits below €20,000. Group management has called the choice of the Palmela plant decisive in reaching that goal. The plant's cost efficiency gives Volkswagen room to price the car against rivals like the Dacia Spring and Citroën ë-C3.

The ID.1 will be the first Volkswagen Group series model built on electronics and software architecture co-developed with Rivian. That architecture concentrates vehicle functions into fewer control units. It also supports adding new features after delivery through over-the-air updates.

Early target figures based on the ID. EVERY1 concept point to a car about 3,880 millimeters (152.8 inches) long, between the old Up at 3,600 millimeters (141.7 inches) and the ID. Polo at 4,050 millimeters (159.4 inches). The concept uses a 37 kWh LFP battery, a 70 kW motor, a minimum range target around 250 kilometers (155 miles) and a 305-liter (10.8-cubic-foot) trunk. Volkswagen hasn't confirmed final production specs or published usable battery capacity or peak charging power.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept

17

Source: Volkswagen

Production At Palmela And What Happens Next

The small electric ID.1 is scheduled to share its assembly line with the T-Roc at Palmela, a plant Volkswagen's leadership has pointed to as one of the group's most efficient. Autoeuropa already runs three shifts and can build up to 1,000 vehicles a day. So far that capacity has been used by the T-Roc alone.

Anabel Andión Lomero, the plant's new general manager, told Portuguese outlet Razão Automóvel that Autoeuropa can adjust the production split between the T-Roc and the new EV based on demand once both run at full regular output. That flexibility is crucial for a plant that built 240,400 cars in 2025, its second-best year on record, with the T-Roc alone carrying that volume.

Thomas Schäfer, Volkswagen's chief executive, cited the plant's efficiency when the automaker picked Palmela to build its cheapest EV. The decision lines up with the sub-€20,000 target buyers have been waiting on.

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Volkswagen has already used its ID. naming strategy on larger electric SUVs like the ID. Tiguan. The separate ID. Cross remains a near-production compact B-segment SUV concept previewing a future addition to this family.

Volkswagen plans to begin regular series production of the entry-level EV in the fourth quarter of 2027 at Palmela. Nothing about final pricing, range, or the badge it will wear is locked until Volkswagen confirms those details closer to that date.

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Volkswagen Teases A Widebody, Winged GTI Concept Ahead Of November Reveal

Volkswagen Boss Tells Workers It 'Can't Afford' An Electric Version Of Its Most Important Car

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Sources: EUIPO via Electrek, Razão Automóvel

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