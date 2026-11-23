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Rare Ferrari 499P Modificata Rear-Ends Schumacher-Era F1 Car

Finali Mondiali at Barcelona mixed the 499P Modificata with an F2004, highlighting both track risks and the Schumacher car’s legacy.

Photo by: jgs92x (TikTok)

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 7:21am ET

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Ferrari's Finali Mondiali is built around the idea that a Le Mans winner and a Schumacher-era Formula 1 car can share the same track without anyone getting hurt. On Friday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, that plan broke down at Turn 11.

A Ferrari 499P Modificata ran into the back of a Ferrari F2004 as the F1 car slowed for the corner. Both drivers walked away unhurt, and both cars came to rest in the runoff area.

Ferrari hasn't released the chassis number of the F2004 involved. There's no official confirmation that this specific car ever carried Michael Schumacher in period. The crash happened during Friday's customer track sessions, in front of spectators who had come to watch Ferrari's rarest machines run together, first reported by AutoNext.

What Happened In Barcelona

The sequence was straightforward and, by most accounts, avoidable. The F2004 backed off its pace heading into Turn 11. The 499P Modificata closed the gap too fast to react, clipping the F1 car's rear end hard enough to lift it briefly off the ground.

Both cars ended up in the runoff area where a recovery vehicle carried them off track. That confirms the impact was serious enough to end their running for the session.

The 499P Modificata is the road-legal, track-only version of Ferrari's Le Mans-winning 499P hypercar, built for customers who want to drive that program's technology without racing it competitively. One of these cars sold as the top lot at a recent Swiss auction. Collectors treat even the non-competition version of Ferrari's current prototype seriously.

No official repair estimate has been confirmed for either car. Figures floating around in the aftermath, reportedly in the millions given what both cars are worth, remain unverified. Ferrari has said nothing publicly about the incident.

The Michael Schumacher Connection

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004

The F2004 carries more than an old Ferrari name. It's the car in which Schumacher won his seventh and final Formula 1 world championship, a season widely regarded as one of the most dominant in the sport's history.

Cars from that chassis family routinely trade hands for huge sums when Ferrari or private collectors sell them. That reflects both the championship pedigree and the scarcity of surviving, running examples.

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Finali Mondiali exists precisely to put cars like this on track. Ferrari's customer racing and historic programs converge at the same circuit, mixing current prototypes with F1 cars from decades past.

This year's edition ran from November 17 to 23 at Barcelona-Catalunya, marking the event's 34th year.

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Source: jgs92x (TikTok) via AutoNext

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