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Steve McQueen's Ferrari NART Spider Just Sold For $18.9 Million

Auction records trace this Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider’s $18.9 million result to documented history, accident repairs, and preserved provenance.

Photo by: Gooding&Company, Mathieu Heurtault

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 3:27am ET

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Steve McQueen's 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider sold for $18,925,000 at Gooding Christie's Retromobile New York sale. It was the car's first appearance at public auction. Chassis 10453 is the sixth of just 10 NART Spiders Ferrari ever built.

Bidding opened at $10 million during the two-day Retromobile New York sale and climbed to a $17.2 million hammer price before fees. The buyer's premium pushed the final number to $18.9 million, a result that plants this NART Spider firmly in blue-chip territory for auctioned road cars.

The sale closes out a recent streak of eight-figure Ferrari auction results that included two nearly identical Ferraris sold the same day earlier this month.

Gooding & Co. calls "NART Spider" an unofficial nickname tied to Luigi Chinetti's North American Racing Team, which commissioned the small run from Scaglietti. Chassis 10453 left the factory finished in Blu Sera over black Connolly leather, one of two cars originally painted that shade. McQueen had it repainted in a darker metallic blue, restitched the seats, removed the bumpers and fitted a radio console.

$18,925,000 Result

Steve McQueen’s 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider

Photo by: Gooding&Company, Mathieu Heurtault

The $18.9 million result did not set a new NART Spider record. Chassis 10709, a one-owner car with no accident history, sold for $27,500,000 at RM's Monterey auction in August 2013. That figure still stands as the model's benchmark sale.

That gap runs nearly $8.6 million. It traces back to what each car carries in its history. Both are genuine NART Spiders with matching-numbers engines, but the two files auction houses build around them read very differently.

Chassis 10453 spent roughly 40 years inside a single prominent American Ferrari collection before this sale. Its current owner bought the car from a Long Island Ferrari dealer in 1986 and kept it out of public view until Gooding Christie's listed it with a $15 million to $20 million estimate.

In its original September 1967 road test, Road & Track called the open-top NART Spider "the most satisfying sports car in the world." That line still explains why collectors chase any Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider regardless of its paperwork.

Gallery: Steve McQueen’s 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider

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Source: Gooding&Company, Mathieu Heurtault

History Includes An Accident And Custom Changes

McQueen took delivery of chassis 10453 new in 1967. Not long after he acquired it, the car was involved in an accident on the Pacific Coast Highway. The auction house's description treats that crash as part of the documented record rather than a flaw to obscure.

His repaint and interior changes followed, altering the car from its factory Blu Sera specification without erasing its matching-numbers status. The original Scaglietti body and transaxle remained intact through every subsequent owner. That's part of why specialists still treat the car as unrestored rather than rebuilt.

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That accident history is the clearest reason between chassis 10453 and chassis 10709's 2013 result. Buyers weighing celebrity provenance against a clean, single-owner history for the same model apparently priced the difference at nearly $8.6 million.

Retromobile New York's debut run at the Javits Center also featured the Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection as a headline consignment alongside the Ferrari. Gooding Christie's served as the show's official auction house for this first North American edition of the classic Paris event. Gooding Christie's has not said whether the format returns in 2027.

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Source: Gooding & Company

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