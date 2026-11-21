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Ferrari's New 296 Challenge Stradale Is A 670-HP Race Car You Can Drive Home

With 670 horsepower, 1,360 pounds of downforce, and a race-car-derived chassis, this is no ordinary road-going Ferrari.

Photo by: Ferrari

By: Flavio Atzori

Translated by: Jeff Perez

Nov 21, at 5:00pm ET

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The curtains open, and for a moment, you're completely transfixed. You know right away that you're looking at something special. This car represents a turning point for Ferrari, a significant departure from what came before. It's a genuine race car that's still somehow legal to drive on the street.

"This is a disruption of balance," says one of the people most closely involved in bringing the car to life. It's easy to see what he means. Even standing still, the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale looks like a car built with one thing in mind: setting lap times.

Ferrari even calls it "the production car with the closest connection to a competition vehicle."

No hybrid system. 670 horsepower. Just 2,932 pounds. And 1,360 pounds of downforce at 155 miles per hour. The car was developed alongside the 296 Challenge Evo, which will compete in Ferrari's one-make racing series starting in 2027. The price? Around $307,000.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale

Photo by: Ferrari

A Disruption of Balance

"It's a physical car, fundamentally different to drive. It's not like the 296 Speciale, which is easier and more immediate." Those two sentences tell you almost everything you need to know.

The Speciale is incredibly fast, but it's also approachable. Its electric motor helps with corner exits, drifting, and straight-line acceleration. The Challenge Stradale does away with all of that. There's no hybrid system and no electric motor to fill in the gaps. It's a raw, uncompromising machine with a narrower margin for error, one that relies on aerodynamics to do much of the heavy lifting.

Photos by: Ferrari

Photos by: Ferrari

The connection between Ferrari's road cars and its racing program goes back to the company's roots. Enzo Ferrari lived for competition, and in the early days, building road cars was largely a way to fund his racing ambitions. That relationship continues today through the Ferrari Challenge, a customer racing series that has been running since 1993.

It started with the 348, followed by the F355, 360, and every generation since. The 296 Challenge Stradale brings that racing DNA closer to the road than any production Ferrari before it.

A V6, And Nothing Else

Photo by: Ferrari

Under the hood is the familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the 296, with both turbochargers mounted inside the V. The difference is that it now works entirely on its own, producing:

670 Horsepower At 8,000 RPM

546 Pound-Feet Of Torque At 6,250 RPM

8,500-RPM Redline

For comparison, the competition-focused 296 Challenge Evo produces 700 hp.

The turbochargers are carried over from the 296 Challenge, as are the thermal barriers. Ferrari focused its development work on boost pressure, variable valve timing, and insulation. The result is a dynamic torque increase of more than 32 percent compared to the 296 GTB. Without an electric motor smoothing things out, throttle response is also much sharper.

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has two distinct personalities. Push the car hard, and it switches to the aggressive shifting logic from the 296 Challenge, delivering gear changes in around 170 milliseconds. At lower speeds, it adopts a smoother calibration borrowed from the SF90 XX Stradale. The exhaust note builds all the way to 8,500 rpm, exiting through twin tailpipes derived from the race car.

Performance is predictably serious. The 296 Challenge Stradale hits 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, reaches 124 mph in 7.9 seconds, and tops out at more than 186 mph. Around Ferrari's Fiorano test track, it completes a lap in 1 minute and 18.5 seconds.

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Source: Ferrari

Race-Car Weight, Without the Race Car

The dry weight is just 2,932 pounds with optional equipment, making it 308 pounds lighter than the 296 GTB. That's also the same figure as the 296 Challenge Evo. The result is a power-to-weight ratio of 4.37 pounds per horsepower.

A big part of the weight savings comes from removing the battery and electric motor. Ferrari also fitted a dedicated transmission with a lighter shaft and casing. Then there's the carbon fiber, which appears throughout the car:

Rear wing and hood trim: Both use lightweight carbon fiber.

Door panels: One-piece carbon-fiber construction, without conventional armrests or storage pockets.

Seats: Carbon-fiber tubular seats that are 25% lighter than standard racing seats.

For the first time on a production Ferrari, buyers can also request removable seat coverings, leaving parts of the underlying structure exposed.

Photos by: Ferrari

Photos by: Ferrari

Stiff As A Board

One figure says a lot about how the Challenge Stradale behaves through corners: body roll is down 68 percent compared to the 296 GTB. Lateral performance improves by 7 percent, while stability increases by 34 percent.

The springs are roughly twice as stiff, requiring an additional spring mounted in series with the main one. It's a setup borrowed directly from the 296 Challenge Evo. The semi-active dampers also get two additional rebound settings, allowing Ferrari to retain at least some compliance when driving on public roads.

The car rides on Pirelli P Zero R tires, with semi-slick P Zero Trofeo RS tires available as an option. Both were specifically developed for the car.

With no regenerative braking system to rely on, stopping power comes entirely from the carbon-ceramic brakes. The front discs measure 15.7 x 1.5 inches, while the rear ones measure 15 x 1.3 inches. Ferrari says the car can stop from 124 mph in just 331 feet.

The traction control system is predictive and calibrated specifically for track driving, marking a first for a road-going Ferrari. It's all managed by the FIVE system, derived from the one used in the F80.

Photo by: Ferrari

1,360 Pounds Of Downforce

The headline aerodynamic figure is 1,360 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, a 72 percent increase over the 296 GTB. Ferrari achieves this through several carefully designed elements:

Front splitter: Extended and widened to generate more downforce.

Front bumper: Curved aerodynamic flicks help manage airflow.

Underbody: A fully enclosed floor and vortex generators improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Aero dampers: Two ducts connect the underbody to the upper section of the car, helping keep downforce consistent when the nose dives under braking.

At the rear, a fixed wing derived from the 296 Challenge Evo generates 595 pounds of downforce on its own. There's one notable difference, though. Unlike the race car, the wing doesn't use a swan-neck mounting design. Instead, its supports attach from underneath to meet road homologation requirements, particularly those in the United States.

Beautiful, But With A Few Scratches

Ferrari's Centro Stile, led by Flavio Manzoni, took the clean design of the 296 and gave it a much more aggressive makeover. A technical insert on the hood, a wing suspended between two bumper-mounted "claws" inspired by the Evo, black metal mesh at the rear, and a double-keel diffuser all serve the same purpose. Here, form follows function.

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Buyers looking to make their cars stand out can choose from a dedicated livery, three matte-finish wheel options, and even colored tire inserts through Pirelli's Color Edition program.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale starts at approximately $307,000.

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Gallery: Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale

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Source: Ferrari

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