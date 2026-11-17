Home

Ferrari

12Cilindri

News

Novitec's Ferrari 12Cilindri Looks Surprisingly Good

Novitec adds wider fenders, carbon-fiber aero, and bigger wheels without going overboard.

Photo by: Novitec

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 16, at 7:00pm ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Novitec is no Manstory, but the German tuning shop still has a reputation for making otherwise pretty supercars and sports cars look, let’s say, outrageous. Its latest project, however, might be one of its more tasteful efforts.

The German tuning company unveiled a widebody version of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. While it makes some fairly significant changes to the Italian grand tourer, the end result is surprisingly restrained. In fact, we’d say it actually improves on the original design.

The new creation is part of Novitec's N-Largo lineup, a series of limited-production widebody conversions that the company has been developing since 2013. As with previous projects, Novitec worked with German designer Vittorio Strosek to develop the new bodywork, which uses carbon fiber throughout.

Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri

Photo by: Novitec

A Wider Ferrari With Plenty Of Carbon Fiber

Speaking of carbon fiber, there’s lots of it. The N-Largo conversion includes redesigned front and rear fascias, wider fenders, carbon-fiber side skirts, and new mirror covers.

Up front, the revised bumper gets larger air intakes and an integrated spoiler, while the hood features a new air outlet framed in exposed carbon fiber. And yes, Novitec even removed Ferrari's controversial unibrow design—an improvement to the design every time we see it.

Around the back, Novitec adds a three-piece ducktail spoiler that stretches across the rear bodywork. The rear fascia also gets a new carbon-fiber diffuser, along with dual exhaust outlets on either side.

The additional bodywork isn't purely cosmetic, either. Novitec says the components were developed with aerodynamic performance in mind, including wind-tunnel optimization. The front fenders feature gill-shaped openings to extract hot air from the wheel wells, while additional intakes and outlets help cool the rear brakes.

The company also lowers the suspension by approximately 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) using its own sport springs.

Photos by: Novitec

Photos by: Novitec

New Wheels And An Upgraded V12 Exhaust

The wider bodywork makes room for a new set of Novitec NF12 N-Largo wheels, developed in collaboration with American wheel manufacturer Vossen. They feature a five-spoke design with Y-shaped spokes and a concave center.

The front wheels measure 21 inches, wrapped in 275/35 ZR 21 tires. The rears are even larger, measuring 22 inches and wearing considerably wider 325/30 ZR 22 rubber.

Novitec also offers an upgraded stainless-steel exhaust system for the Ferrari's naturally aspirated V-12. It features electronically controlled butterfly valves, allowing drivers to switch between a more subdued exhaust note and something considerably louder from inside the cabin.

For buyers who want something extra fancy, the exhaust can also be ordered with 999 fine-gold plating. Optional sport catalysts are available as well, which Novitec says further optimize the engine's power delivery.

Photos by: Novitec

Photos by: Novitec

The company hasn't published a specific horsepower figure for the modified car, so there's no confirmed power increase to report just yet. The exhaust upgrade appears to focus on sound and optimizing delivery rather than promising a dramatic jump in output.

Novitec will also customize the interior to the owner's specifications, although it hasn't provided specific details about the available upholstery, materials, or trim options.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Novitec hasn't announced pricing or the exact production number for the N-Largo conversion. The company describes it as a limited-edition model and says customers can order a complete vehicle configured to their preferences or have an existing 12Cilindri converted.

Either way, this might be one of those rare occasions when an aftermarket tuner makes a Ferrari look better without trying too hard.

More Ferrari News

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale

Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More

Want A Ferrari Luce? You'll Have To Wait Until 2028

Ferrari F50 Sets New Auction Record With $18.7 Million Sale

Gallery: Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri

Ferrari

Make: Ferrari

Ferrari Model:

URL: Ferrari

10

Source: Novitec

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





BMW Has 10 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal





GM Might Finally Build A Real F-150 Raptor Rival: Report





Where Did All The Bad Cars Go?





I Tried Mercedes' New Hands-Free Driving Tech. It Nearly Drove Me Everywhere

Latest Stories

Novitec's Ferrari 12Cilindri Looks Surprisingly Good Nov 16 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal Nov 16 - First Drives -

What Is A Solid-State Battery, And Why Is Everyone Talking About It? Nov 16 - Motor101 -

Maserati: Our Cars Don't Need Wild Styling To Stand Out Nov 16 - Design -

GM Might Finally Build A Real F-150 Raptor Rival: Report Nov 16 - Rumors -

Diesel Engines Make More Torque Than Ever, And It's Not An Accident Nov 16 - Motor101 -

New Hyundai Elantra N Caught Testing, And It Looks Spicy: Video Nov 16 - Spy Shots -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale





Driven: BMW's Electric M3 Is The Real Deal





Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More





What Is A Solid-State Battery, And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?





They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It





Maserati: Our Cars Don't Need Wild Styling To Stand Out





Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?