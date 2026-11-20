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This 1975 Saab 99 Survived 31 Years In A Barn, And Drove Again

After three decades in storage, this 1975 Saab 99 needed careful fuel, brake, and paintwork revival before returning to Swedish roads.

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Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 7:42am ET

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A 1975 Saab 99 two-door sedan just turned its own key for the first time since 1995. The car spent 31 years parked in a Swedish barn, originally set aside as a parts donor, and came out of storage completely intact.

Reported odometer reading is roughly 130,000 kilometers (80,778 miles), and the car reportedly avoided winter road salt during its working life. A restoration documentary following the revival drew more than two million views.

The Barn Find Drives Again

1975 Saab 99 Barn Find

Photo by: Hampus Granström

Sixten Sason designed the Saab 99 in the late 1960s, and by the mid-1970s the engine family included 2.0-liter inline-fours available with Bosch fuel injection alongside carbureted versions. This particular car, badged X7, keeps its original carbureted setup rather than an injected specification.

Hampus Granström, who led the restoration, said the car's structure held up through three decades of inactivity. He described how the basic rally-bred shell that helped make the 99 successful on World Rally Championship stages was still sound when they rolled it out of the barn.

The Saab 99 EMS, introduced in 1972 as a sportier two-door, used a 2.0-liter engine with Bosch electronic fuel injection that formed part of a wider move to injected 99s, which adopted Bosch K-Jetronic from 1975.

The road-going Saab 99 Turbo followed in 1978, rated at 145 horsepower, and it set up a new chapter for the model when Stig Blomqvist won the Swedish Rally in a 99 Turbo in 1979 after his earlier 1977 win in a 99 EMS. This barn-find sedan predates the turbocharged version but shares its chassis roots.

Revival: Engine, Fuel System and Brakes

1975 Saab 99 Barn Find

Photo by: Hampus Granström

Bringing the engine back meant cleaning the internals, servicing the fuel tank and rebuilding the carburetor before anything would fire reliably. Crews also reworked the brakes, trimming the front discs by about 2 millimeters so new pads would seat properly against aged hardware.

Paintwork came next with its first wash since 1995, followed by deep decontamination and a two-stage machine polish to bring the original finish back without stripping it down. The documentary covering the full process runs 44 minutes.

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None of this restoration work erases what made the 99 notable when new. Saab built the 99 around deformation zones, impact-absorbing bumpers and a floor-mounted ignition switch, safety-minded choices that help explain how this car's body held its shape in that barn.

One revived sedan does not prove every stored 99 would come back this clean; this car's sheltered conditions and low mileage did much of the work before any tool touched it. Readers chasing their own project car can see how a similarly long-dormant Nissan 300ZX barn find compared, or how another owner weighed whether to sell or scrap a later Saab 9-5.

More Barn Finds:

Rare 1928 Bentley Barn Find Could Be Worth Over $1 Million

Someone Save This Alfa Romeo Montreal Barn Find

These Abandoned Ford Escort Cosworths Are Rotting Away in a Barn

Someone Saved This BMW E30 After 30 Years in a Barn

Source: Hampus Granström

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