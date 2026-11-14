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Remember The Fire-Damaged Corvette Z06? Now It Actually Runs

Chicago mechanic revives a salvage-titled 2025 Corvette Z06, rebuilding its smoke-damaged interior and electronics while keeping repair costs below $10,000.

1:43:19

Photo by: LegitStreetCars

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 14, at 9:00am ET

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YouTuber Alex Palmeri already told his viewers how he found a torched 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 under a layer of soot and melted paint-protection film. He paid $70,000, including fees, at auction to bring it home. The Chicago mechanic then pulled the whole interior apart to see what the fire and the open roof had actually done to it.

The car still carries its salvage title and roughly 3,000 miles. The cabin told a messier story than the body did as water had pooled under the carpet, soot caked every surface, and the dash refused to light up at all.

Palmeri's gamble hinged on spotting intact white paint and undamaged weatherstripping beneath the grime. That was a sign the fire hadn't cooked the car as badly as the auction photos suggested.

The missing targa top told a different part of the story. Whatever happened to this Z06 happened with the roof already off, letting rain soak straight into the cabin.

Stripping Soot And Water Out Of A $155,000 Interior

Fire Damaged 2025 Corvette Z06 3LZ

Photo by: LegitStreetCars

Palmeri's Z06 is a 3LZ model, a package that loads the cabin with competition seats, suede, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim pieces. Those don't clean up like ordinary vinyl. He brought it to Will's Garage, a detail shop in East Dundee, Illinois, to run a diagnostic clean on every panel before deciding what could be saved.

The seats came out first, and they came out heavy: full carbon-fiber competition buckets that needed two people to lift. Steam and an extractor pulled soot out of the suede and leather layer by layer. Most of the upholstery came back looking close to new once the brown runoff stopped.

Pulling the carpet exposed standing water around the floor connectors, confirming the open roof had let rain track down through the center of the cabin. The carbon-fiber trim on the dash, steering wheel, and console had yellowed under its clear coat. That's a cosmetic problem separate from the soot, and it would need a body shop to fix.

Not everything survived the clean. A dash trim piece cracked during disassembly, a vent assembly stayed charred and discolored, and Palmeri ended up replacing both along with a secondhand cluster trim. Dash-related parts costs alone hit roughly $300.

Chasing A Dead Cluster

Fire Damaged 2025 Corvette Z06 3LZ

Photo by: LegitStreetCars

Getting the interior clean didn't get the car running. The instrument cluster, radio screen, and heads-up display all refused to work together. Diagnostic scans kept returning lost-communication codes across the shared data network tying those modules to each other.

Fuel turned out to be the real blocker. Diagnostics flagged fuel pump pressure faults, and when the fuel line was disconnected, the system came up bone dry.

Palmeri traced that to the car's crash-safety logic. Being dropped and dragged by a forklift at the auction had apparently convinced the car it had rolled over, so the system cut fuel delivery as a safety response. A scan tool reset cleared the flag, and the 670-horsepower LT6 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 fired and idled.

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The cluster kept flickering on and off even after the engine ran, and a software reflash didn't fix it. Palmeri eventually replaced it outright with a refurbished unit, the single most expensive part of the project, at $930 before a $100 core credit.

The new cluster went in, and the heads-up display came back working off a $250 used unit. Every system finally came on at once. By the end of the episode, Palmeri said his running total for parts and labor on top of the purchase, had reached $4,148 against his goal of staying under $10,000.

More On Corvette:

The Corvette Spent 70 Years Building Its Legacy. There's No Reason To Dilute It Now

CarMax Valued This Corvette Z06 At Just $32K. The Owner Wasn't Having It

The Manual C8 Corvette Is Real, And Really Expensive

This Corvette ZR1X Has A $400,000 Markup. The Dealer Calls It 'Extreme Exclusivity'

Source: LegitStreetCars

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