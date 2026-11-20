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This Jaguar XJ220 Won At Le Mans. Now You Can Drive It On Public Roads

Chassis 002 keeps its 1993 Le Mans record and race livery while carrying UK plates and an estimated $5,950,000 price.

Photo by: Furlonger Specialist Cars

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 4:29am ET

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Jaguar's only Le Mans class win technically doesn't exist. Chassis 002 of the XJ220C crossed the line first in the GT category in June 1993, then lost that result a month later over paperwork.

Now that same car has UK number plates. Furlonger Specialist Cars has completed the road-registration process for the car and listed it for sale at roughly $5.95 million.

Chassis 002 And The 1993 Le Mans Result

1993 Jaguar XJ220C-LM

Photo by: Furlonger Specialist Cars

Jaguar built four XJ220C race cars for the 1993 season, and three went to Le Mans that June. Chassis 002 ran as car number 50, driven by John Nielsen, David Brabham and David Coulthard, and finished 15th overall.

In the GT class, it crossed the line ahead of everyone else. About a month later, officials disqualified the car. The appeal paperwork had gone to the race organizer but missed its deadline with the French motorsport authority. The class win went instead to a Porsche 911 co-driven by Jürgen Barth.

Coulthard still keeps a piece of that disputed result. "I've still got the trophy, it's up in Scotland with all the others," he said. The car itself moved through Jaguar's TWR museum before a later owner, the Sultan of Brunei, added it to his collection.

The XJ220 road car that chassis 002 is based on made 542 horsepower. The race-spec XJ220C carries a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 tuned to 850 horsepower. That gap is why registering it for public roads took real engineering work.

Gallery: 1993 Jaguar XJ220C-LM

12

Source: Furlonger Specialist Cars

How Furlonger Made The Jaguar XJ220C Road Legal

Furlonger Specialist Cars carried out a full mechanical appraisal before pushing chassis 002 through the UK registration process. The car now wears front and rear plates while keeping its 1993 race livery untouched, badge, number and all.

An 850-horsepower race car isn't an easy conversion. Furlonger called the job manageable, pointing to the shared structure between the XJ220C and the road-going XJ220 as the reason the swap worked at all.

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A pure prototype, one with no road-car relative, would need far more fabrication to pass UK inspection. Chassis 002 kept its racing hardware largely intact and still cleared the process. Furlonger calls it the only road-legal XJ220C-LM anywhere.

The listing prices the car at £4,499,990, which converts to approximately $5.9 million. That figure buys a genuine Le Mans competitor with a disqualification still attached to its record.

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Source: Furlonger Specialist Cars

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