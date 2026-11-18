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Toyota's Tiny Pickup Could Come To America As A $25,000 Import
Rok Trucks wants to bring the Toyota Hilux Champ to the US with three configurations and a range of specialized versions.
Photo by: Rok Trucks
Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Nov 18, at 12:30pm ET
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If the new Toyota Scion Kei-01 has piqued your interest in tiny trucks, you may soon have another, far more versatile option. A company called Rok Trucks has announced plans to import, modify, federalize, and sell the Toyota Hilux Champ in the United States under its own branding—and reservations are now open.
It’s called the Base Rok, and the Thai-based company will offer it in three bed lengths, ranging from 6.0 feet, 2.0 inches to 8.0 feet, 8.0 inches. The three models are the BRT-1800, BRT-2300, and BRT-2600, each with a different wheelbase.
The Base Rok has a steel tray-back bed with drop-down sides and a flat floor. There are no cutouts for the wheel wells to get in the way of its 2,200-pound payload capacity.
Rok Trucks Base Rok Camper
Photo by: Rok Trucks
The Rok comes standard with a four-cylinder gas engine and a five-speed manual transmission, powering the rear wheels, just like the Toyota Hilux Champ it is based on. A diesel engine is available in some markets, but don’t expect it in the US.
A six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive are optional, adding $1,100 and $2,800, respectively, to the price tag.
What Is It?
Rok Trucks Base Rok Interior
Photo by: Rok Trucks
Rok’s truck is based on the latest Toyota Hilux Champ, which is smaller than the Hilux. It’s not a Kei truck, even though it looks like one, and the company is also offering 10 custom models that highlight the platform’s versatility.
The range includes the Rok Tipper, which has a hydraulic bed to easily dump its contents, and the Food Rok for street vendors. The Rok Lift has a powered rear lift platform for heavy items. There’s even a camper with a toilet.
The Base Rok is simple. It comes standard with power windows, air conditioning, USB-C charging, and is available in just three colors: White, Silver Metallic, and Gray Metallic. Customers can also get a wrap.
Safety features will include emergency braking, forward collision warning, airbags, and side-impact protection beams.
Price And Availability
Rok Trucks Base Rok Tipper
Photo by: Rok Trucks
Rok says the truck will start at $24,950 regardless of bed size. The company is accepting orders now for just $50. Interested buyers can reserve the Founders Edition for $999, which includes a free wrap and priority delivery.
Rok has already gained approval for sales in the United Kingdom. Deliveries will start there in the first quarter of next year, with America as the company's next market rollout.
The truck has not yet been certified for sale in the United States. Toyota did not design it for American roads. Rok says it is “preparing for its American introduction,” with “further announcements” planned for early 2027.
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The company will have to meet the US’s stringent safety and emissions standards at its own cost. The engine will need certification from the US Environmental Protection Agency, and Rok will likely have to crash-test the truck to prove compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
It's an ambitious goal with significant hurdles, but interest in small trucks is growing.
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Source: Rok Trucks
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