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Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed

The new Corolla Deck gets hybrid power, car-like underpinnings, and a pickup bed, but it's only headed to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

By: Thiago Moreno

Translated by: Jeff Perez

Nov 18, at 11:10am ET

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Toyota has a new pickup truck—but it’s probably not the one you were expecting. The company confirmed the arrival of the new Corolla Deck on Wednesday for the Brazilian market. That’s right, a Corolla Cross-based pickup.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the automaker's second factory in Sorocaba, São Paulo, known as Sorocaba 2. The new facility will handle production of the pickup, which will be exported throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. It's also the first new model to come out of the plant.

This story originally appeared on Motor1 Brazil

A Corolla With A Bed

Toyota Corolla Deck

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

The announcement puts an end to months of speculation and spy shots surrounding the project. The Corolla Deck will put Toyota in a growing segment that already includes the Fiat Toro and Renault Niagara, with new rivals like the BYD Mako and Volkswagen Tukan expected to join soon.

Toyota hasn't revealed all the details about the Corolla Deck just yet, but it did display an XRX version during the presentation, similar to the top trim of the Corolla Cross. The showcased truck also featured a HEV badge, suggesting it uses the same hybrid powertrain found in the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross.

That setup pairs a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter flex-fuel engine with an electric motor and a 1.3-kWh battery. In both the sedan and SUV, the system produces a combined 122 horsepower and sends power to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission.

Photos by: Motor1 Brasil

Photos by: Motor1 Brasil

The Corolla Cross's influence is clear in the pickup's design, although the Corolla Deck gets a few distinctive touches. Most notably, it has a large horizontal bar running across the front grille, similar to the Toyota Frontlander, the Chinese-market version of the Corolla Cross.

Images from the event also show independent rear suspension, just like the Corolla sedan. That's a notable upgrade over the torsion-beam setup used in the Corolla Cross.

A Factory Built For Export

Sorocaba 2 covers 160,000 square meters (1.7 million square feet) of production space on a 400,000-square-meter (4.3-million-square-foot) site within Toyota's existing Sorocaba complex. The plant will initially have the capacity to build 100,000 vehicles annually, with room to double that figure to 200,000 in the future.

Like Toyota's original Sorocaba facility, the new plant handles the entire production process, from stamping and bodywork to painting and final assembly. It's also equipped to build flex-fuel hybrid vehicles.

Production at the complex will include Toyota's entire Brazilian lineup: the Corolla sedan, Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross, and eventually, the Corolla Deck. The move will consolidate all of the automaker's vehicle manufacturing operations in Brazil in Sorocaba, which also serves as its development hub for Latin America.

Photo by: Toyota

The new facility will run on renewable energy sources, including biomethane. Toyota didn't disclose the full energy mix or how much biomethane it plans to use, but the announcement marks a first for the country's automotive industry and supports the plant's emissions-reduction goals.

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Sorocaba 2 is part of Toyota's $11.5 billion investment plan for Brazil through 2030. The automaker says that investment remains on track despite the natural disaster that destroyed its engine factory in Porto Feliz, São Paulo.

The expansion is expected to create 2,000 jobs by 2030. When Toyota broke ground on the project in 2024, it projected 500 direct jobs by 2026, along with roughly 10,000 indirect jobs throughout the supply chain.

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

Photo by: Motor1 Brasil

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