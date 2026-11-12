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Want A New Pickup With A Manual? There's Still Only One Choice

Toyota keeps the six-speed manual alive in the 2027 Tacoma, making it the only new pickup truck in America with three pedals.

Photo by: Toyota

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 12, at 1:00pm ET

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The manual gearbox-equipped pickup truck is on its last leg. Although it was initially reported that a manual Jeep Gladiator might return for the 2027 model year, only one holdout remains as we enter the new year.

As initially reported by CarBuzz, three-pedal pickup fans must turn to the Toyota Tacoma to get their fix. In 2027, the Tacoma sits as the last truck standing with a manual gearbox available on the order form.

Most buyers prefer an automatic gearbox. In fact, the take rate for a manual gearbox-equipped Tacoma sits between just one and two percent. If you want one, you'd better scoop one up soon because Toyota doesn't have much reason to keep them around.

Tacoma Trims With A Manual Gearbox

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota offers a six-speed manual as a no-cost option on a few of its non-hybrid Tacoma models. You can select the manual on the SR, TRD Sport, and the TRD Off-Road. You also need to opt for the five-foot bed, double-cab, and four-wheel drive.

That gets you a solid truck packing 270 horsepower, 310 pound-feet of torque, and the ability to tow up to 6,400 pounds. Those are great numbers for a truck that starts just under $40,000 on the SR trim.

Of course, the one you'll most likely want is a TRD Off-Road. That nets you a nicer interior and usable off-road upgrades.

Where Did The Manuals Go?

Photo by: Jeep

There were rumors that Jeep was prepping a manual-equipped Gladiator to return to the market. So far, those rumors remain just that. The take rate on manual-equipped Gladiators is just as low as, or lower than, the current take rate on the Tacoma.

What do you think?

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There's simply no incentive for an automaker to offer this type of gearbox in this type of vehicle. Heavy-duty and full-size trucks phased out the manual years ago, and the mid-size pickup isn't far behind.

There's a silver lining, though, if you're one of the lucky few able to purchase a manual-equipped Tacoma. That's almost certainly going to be a collector's item down the road. The current-gen truck with a stick will get tongues wagging and dollars waving. You'll just need to sit on it for another decade or so.

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Source: via CarBuzz

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