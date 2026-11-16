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Lamborghini Temerario Spyder: The Reveal Is Almost Here

November 18 in Los Angeles should finally confirm the open-top Temerario derivative, clarifying its weight, roof mechanism, acceleration, and top speed.

Photo by: Lamborghini

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 4:06am ET

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Lamborghini has set a date for its next reveal: November 18 at 8:00 PM in Los Angeles. The brand's teaser does not name the car, but a blue-tinted image and the timing point squarely at the open-top Temerario.

Lamborghini has not confirmed the name Temerario Spyder. The teaser signals the first road-going derivative of the Temerario coupe, and the late-2026 slot fits a convertible debut.

Lamborghini's own message reads simply "Save the date," leaving the body style an expectation.

What Lamborghini Has Confirmed For November 18

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Prototype Testing

Photo by: CarSpyMedia

Lamborghini's last open-top V8 debuted back in 1988 with the Jalpa. The Temerario Spyder, if that's what shows up in Los Angeles, would mark a return to that formula after decades of V10 and V12 convertibles.

The timing fits a pattern. Lamborghini unveiled the Fenomeno Roadster earlier in 2026, and the Temerario family has already grown to include the Temerario Tettonero.

Lamborghini also added a titanium exhaust option on the Temerario's Akrapovič exhaust lineup just before this reveal. That suggests the Spyder could carry the same setup.

How The Coupe's Numbers Set The Benchmark

The Temerario Coupe, on sale since 2024, pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors for a combined 907 horsepower. That powertrain pushes the coupe to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 213 mph.

Dry weight sits at 3,726 pounds, with a 185.3-inch overall length, 78.6 inches of width, 47.3 inches of height, and a 104.6-inch wheelbase. Those figures are the only hard numbers in play right now.

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A convertible version typically adds structural reinforcement to compensate for the lost roof. Expect the Spyder to arrive slightly heavier than the coupe for that reason. The folding roof is expected to be electrically operated, with a cycle time of around 17 seconds to raise or lower.

Acceleration is the number most likely to shift. Industry expectations ahead of the reveal put the open-top car's 0-62 mph sprint at 2.7 or 2.8 seconds. Top speed for the convertible has not been estimated at all before the event.

More From Lamborghini:

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Lamborghini Creates Two One-Off Revuelto Supercars With A Distinctly Saudi Arabian Twist

The Man Who Designed The Lamborghini Gallardo Has A New Take Nearly 30 Years Later

Dubai Police Gets New 907-HP Lamborghini Hybrid Supercar

Source: Lamborghini

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